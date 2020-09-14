September is Library Card Sign-up Month, a time when Waseca-Le Sueur Regional Library System joins the American Library Association (ALA) and libraries nationwide to remind parents, caregivers, and students that signing up for a library card is the first step on the path to academic achievement and lifelong learning.
Nothing is more empowering than signing up for your own library card. Through access to technology, media resources, and educational programs, a library card gives students the tools to succeed in the classroom and provides people of all ages opportunities to pursue their passions.
This year, DC’s Wonder Woman is embarking on a mission to champion the power of a library card as Library Card Sign-up Month Honorary Chair. In her new role, Wonder Woman is promoting the value of libraries and encouraging everyone to get their very own library card. Stop by our libraries or order a curbside pickup to receive free bookmarks and water bottle stickers.
Libraries offer everything from early literacy programs to virtual classes, helping transform lives and communities through education. At our libraries, you’ll find a wide variety of educational resources and activities, including our Fairytale and Folklore Festival Storytellers Kit, our Fall History Series, the Tell Your Story writing workshops, and the upcoming Nordic Nights series and Outdoor Adventurer packs.
In the Storytellers Kit, kids learn how to complete seven projects while imagining how these projects fit in a story, such as a fairy door project with kids answering questions like: Who lives on the other side of this door? Our Fall History Series covers the Congdon murder, the Boston Massacre, Minnesota music, and the origin stories of Minnesota town names. We continue our Tell Your Story writing workshops, which help neurodiverse community members develop their voice. Starting next month, our Nordic Nights series will feature Nordic crafts, food decorating, and more (details will be revealed soon!). Last year we launched an Outdoor Adventurers group in Waseca, geared toward getting kids playing outside. This year, while we wait to safely gather together again, we have created some outdoor challenges for the kiddos, with supplies (from bug catchers to miniature microscopes) loaded into backpacks that can be checked out starting in October.
Waseca-Le Sueur Regional Library System, along with libraries everywhere, continue to adapt and expand services to meet the evolving needs of our community. To sign up for a library card, register for our kits, or to learn more about our libraries’ resources and events, call your local library or visit wasecalesueurlibraries.com.