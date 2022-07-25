It’s that time of year again! The Fair is just around the corner and before we know it school will be starting. This year seems to be more on track for a traditional experience than last year, so far anyway. Many families are counting on a return to school, in person, full time. Other families have learned, through the experience of living through a pandemic, that online schooling is the best option for them and are glad that this is a permanent option.

Bobbi Mathern is a Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist, and the Clinical Director of the South Central Human Relations Center.

