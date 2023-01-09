On Tuesday, Jan. 3, I took the oath of office and officially began my second term in the Minnesota State Senate. I’m excited to be back at the Capitol and represent Senate District 23, which includes communities in Faribault, Freeborn, Mower, Steele and Waseca counties.

As always, please do not hesitate to contact me. I want to hear your thoughts and your priorities for this legislative session! Feel free to email me at sen.gene.dornink@senate.mn or give me a call at 651-296-5240.

