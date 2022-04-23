1. Grass clippings and yard waste: Did you know one bushel of grass clippings contain 0.1 pound of phosphorus. That doesn't sound like much, but it has a big impact when it reaches a lake. It's enough to produce up to 50 pounds of algae. Therefore, never blow or push grass clippings, leaves, or other yard waste into the curb and gutter, onto the street, or into a storm drain.
2. Stop mowing near streams, lakes and ponds: Mowing near streams, lakes and ponds eliminates the natural protective buffer that tall grasses, shrubs and trees provide. Instead consider installation of native plants with deep roots which create natural buffers, protect against erosion, filter stormwater runoff, reduce harmful pollutant loads while providing habitat for mosquito-eating amphibians, fish, birds and beneficial insects.
3. Use fertilizer wisely: Fertilizers contain nutrients that help your lawn to grow. Unfortunately, these are the same nutrients that help aquatic vegetation, like algae, to grow. When over-applied or if applied before a rainstorm, they can runoff directly into our local waterways. The fertilizer analysis order on a bag shows percent of Nitrogen-Phosphorus-Potassium, so use one with a zero in the middle indicating it does not contain phosphorus such 10-0-10.
4. Regularly clean storm drains and curbside debris: Removing debris that collects in nearby stormwater catch basins, storm drains and along curbs promotes cleaner runoff and reduces the amount of pollution and trash entering our waterways. We encourage you to “adopt a drain” near you keeping it free of leaves and other debris that would otherwise find its way into your lake.
5. Locate your septic system: A failing septic system can be a serious threat to water quality. Sewage from your leach field or holding tank contains bacteria and nutrients that are harmful to groundwater and surface water. Make sure your system is functioning properly by having it inspected every 3 years and have your tank pumped every 3-5 years.
6. Pick up after your pets: Failing to pick up after pets can also impact water quality by introducing harmful bacteria and other pathogens into lakes and potentially harming human health. Be sure to pick up after your pets and deposit waste in the trash. The Waseca Lakes Association provides doggie bags on the trails throughout town for this purpose.
7. Rake for leaf-free streets: Studies show leaves account for nearly 50% of phosphorus in lakes. When left in the street, stormwater passes through leaves like a teabag and brings the phosphorus with it. Raking leaves from the street edge (three feet from the curb) and onto lawns will help fertilize the grass and reduce algae blooms in our lakes.
8. Create a rain garden: Not only will rain gardens capture stormwater runoff and beautify your property and they also provide biodiversity that helps butterflies and bees survive.
9. Redirect downspouts and sump pump drains: This simple action allows you to redirect rainwater to your lawn or garden, while also reducing the amount of stormwater that goes to streets and directly into the lakes via storm sewers.
10. Get involved with the Waseca Lakes Association (WLA): The WLA works closely with the MN DNR, City and County Government, along with other lake quality experts and partners on decisions that have an impact on water quality. Issues such as storm water management, AIS management, external loading issues (phosphorus control ordinances) that can impact water quality. You can reach us at wasecalakes@gmail.com, visit us on Facebook or via our website at wasecalakes.org.