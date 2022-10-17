WASECA — William was born on a farm near New Haven Iowa on August 18, 1926. He was the 12th of 14 children born to Walter and Evelyn Loftus. His family moved to Adams Minnesota where he worked at Ed Blonigan's Butcher Shop. Later his family moved to Austin Minnesota. At the age of 15, he worked for his brother Vincent in a filling station in Lodi California. He returned to Austin the next year. While in Austin he worked for Hormel's, the Milwaukee Railroad, Klagge's Ice Cream Shop, Square Deal Grocery, Kolbs Bakery and delivered telegrams to families to notify them that they had lost a soldier in World War II.
He was married to Florence Butler in Osage Iowa on March 9, 1944. After their wedding they traveled by train to Long Island New York where he worked for his uncle Bill Hunt transporting produce throughout the New York area. He returned to Austin when he was drafted into the Army in October 1944. He served in Okinawa for 18 months. After his discharge he became a plumbers apprentice. He received his license in 1950. While in Austin he worked for Patterson, Williams and Schied Plumbing shops. During this time he served as the business agent and later was elected president of the Plumbers and Fitters local. In 1958 he moved his family to Rochester Minnesota. Over the next 34 years he worked for Scheid, Barry, Quality, DMC and Rochester Plumbing and Heating shops.
In 1988, he retired and personally built a home on the Eleventh Crow Wing Lake in Akeley, Minnesota. He was never happier. In 1999 his wife's medical condition caused them to move to Waseca Minnesota to be closer to the Mayo Clinic and their family
He was preceded in death by Florence, his wife of 63 years, his son Steven, granddaughters Katie Loftus, Whitney Pike, 12 brothers and one sister. He is survived by his children Joe (Jane) Loftus, Sue (Richard) Cole, Roger (Peggi) Loftus, Mark (Rosy) Loftus, Michael Loftus, Craig (Janiece) Loftus, Peggy (David) Semling, Mary Hill and Creda (Rick) Pike, 18 grand children, 33 great grand children and 6 great great grand children.
William, also known as Willie and Bill, will be remembered as a man who was always looking for a challenge. He enjoyed gardening, woodworking and singing with his family. He was an avid hunter and taught all five of his sons to hunt safely. Hunting with his sons and their children were some of his fondest memories. He deer hunted until he was 86.
A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
