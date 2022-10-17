WASECA — William was born on a farm near New Haven Iowa on August 18, 1926. He was the 12th of 14 children born to Walter and Evelyn Loftus. His family moved to Adams Minnesota where he worked at Ed Blonigan's Butcher Shop. Later his family moved to Austin Minnesota. At the age of 15, he worked for his brother Vincent in a filling station in Lodi California. He returned to Austin the next year. While in Austin he worked for Hormel's, the Milwaukee Railroad, Klagge's Ice Cream Shop, Square Deal Grocery, Kolbs Bakery and delivered telegrams to families to notify them that they had lost a soldier in World War II.

