Wendell Armstrong

WASECA — WENDELL JOSEPH ARMSTRONG, age 82 of Waseca, died unexpectedly following a short battle with cancer on Thursday, November 3, 2022, at his home.

Service information

Nov 7
Visitation
Monday, November 7, 2022
4:00PM-7:00PM
State Street Chapel
711 N. State Street
Waseca, MN 56093
Nov 8
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, November 8, 2022
1:00PM
Nov 8
Visitation
Tuesday, November 8, 2022
12:00PM-1:00PM
