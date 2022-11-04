Wendell Armstrong

WASECA — WENDELL JOSEPH ARMSTRONG, age 82 of Waseca, died unexpectedly following a short battle with cancer on Thursday, November 3, 2022, at his home.
Born on July 22, 1940, in Waseca to Benjamin and Agnes (Root) Armstrong. Wendell received his education at Waldorf Public School, graduating with the class of 1958. In 1961, he enlisted into the Army National Guard where he served for 6 years. On August 1, 1964, Wendell was united in marriage to Ruth Ann Swenson at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Waldorf. Together they made their home on the farm in Wilton Township, Waseca County while raising a family of five children. Wendell and Ruth continued to live on the farm up until this past year when they moved into town.
Wendell was lifelong farmer, tending to his crops and various livestock. Some of the livestock he raised over the years included: geese, pheasants, chickens, sheep, cattle, and hogs. As the years went on and the children finished 4-H, he mainly raised hogs. In the early 2000's Wendell decided to retire and rent out his farm. But as farmers often do, he continued to help on the farm with the Lewer Family for many years. Wendell was also active with his community, serving as a County Commissioner for 10 years, a member of the Waseca School Board, and various Coop Boards. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus, Eagles Club where he was a past officer, and the Waseca American Legion Post 228. Wendell was active with Sacred Heart Catholic Church where he lectured and served as a communion distributor for many years. He enjoyed bowling, golfing, attending his children's sporting events and activities, and wintering in Florida with Ruth. Wendell is remembered for his great sense of humor, Wendellisms and his ability to make people laugh. Blessed be his memory.
Wendell is survived by his wife of 58 years, Ruth; children: Richard (Dulcie) Armstrong of Stockbridge, GA, Sherene (Joseph) Holmquist of Cologne, Jon (Angeline) Armstrong of St. Cloud, Janene (Rob) Reding of Traverse City, MI, Ann (Chad) Fritz of Salt Lake City, UT; 12 grandchildren: T.J. (Ali) Peterson, Katelyn (Jake) Schultz, Megan Peterson, Sarah Marchant, Daniel Armstrong, Carter Fritz, Chloe Fritz, Olivia Reding, Abigail Reding, Alexandra Stanczyk, Leah Symanietz, and Brian Symanietz; two great grandchildren: Catherine Marchant and Isaac Varner; sister-in-law, Lorenza Armstong; nieces, nephews other relatives and many friends.
Preceded in death by his parents; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Russ and Alice Swenson; brother, Wayne Armstrong; sister, Mavis (Bob) Wheelock.
Visitation will be from 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM on Monday, November 7, 2022 at the State Street Chapel of Dennis-Steffel-Omtvedt Funeral and Cremation Service in Waseca. Visitation will continue for one hour prior to the service at the church on Tuesday.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 1:00 PM on Tuesday, November 8, 2022 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Waseca with Fr. The Hoang as celebrant. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery in Waseca.
Memorials are preferred to Sacred Heart Education Endowment Fund or Waseca Area Food Shelf.
