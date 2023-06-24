Veronica Elizabeth Kormann

The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities has issued a
* Tornado Warning for...
Northwestern Waseca County in south central Minnesota...
* Until 400 PM CDT.
* At 331 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado
was located near Janesville, or 12 miles southeast of Mankato,
moving northeast at 20 mph.
HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail.
SOURCE...Weather spotters reported funnel cloud.
IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without
shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed.
Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree
damage is likely.
* This dangerous storm will be near...
Janesville around 340 PM CDT.
Other locations in the path of this tornadic thunderstorm include
Elysian.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest
floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a
mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter
and protect yourself from flying debris.
&&
TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN
Weather Alert
The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
Southeastern Le Sueur County in south central Minnesota...
East central Blue Earth County in south central Minnesota...
Northwestern Waseca County in south central Minnesota...
* Until 400 PM CDT.
* At 323 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Janesville,
or 13 miles east of Mankato, moving northeast at 30 mph.
HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage
to roofs, siding, and trees.
* This severe thunderstorm will be near...
Elysian around 335 PM CDT.
Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include
Waterville.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
&&
TORNADO...POSSIBLE;
HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH