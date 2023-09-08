Velma S. Gehring Lohmann

LAKE MILLS — Velma (Gehring) Lohmann, age 89, of Lake Mills, WI, originally from Waseca, MN, passed away on September 7, 2023 of natural causes.

To plant a tree in memory of Velma Lohmann as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
  

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments