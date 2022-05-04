NEW RICHLAND — URIEL MORALES, age 28 of New Richland, passed away at his home on the evening of Friday, April 29, 2022.
Born in Edinburg, Texas on September 20, 1993, Uriel was the son of Oswaldo Morales, Sr. and Teresa Martinez. His family moved to Waseca Minnesota in 1998 where he attended elementary school through high school. Uriel wrestled and played football as a Bluejay. After high school he started a family and settled in New Richland. He was an avid fan of the Atlanta Falcons and enjoyed football, raising his children Ollie and Evie Morales, and spending time with his family - especially his parents, Tom and Teresa Roemhildt. A strong, quiet man with a good sense of humor, he dedicated himself to being a loving uncle and father.
Uriel is survived by the love of his life, Sheelah Lewandowski; his children, Oliver and Evie Morales; his parents, Tom and Teresa Roemhildt of Waseca; siblings, Oswaldo Morales and his wife Veronica, Nancy Palomo Morales and her husband Wilfredo, Jennifer Romo and her husband Jerry, Marco Morales and his wife Anna Koehler, and JoVanna Alexis. He was preceded in death by his father Oswaldo, Morales, Sr.
Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at Waseca Christian Assembly, and will continue for one hour before the service at the church on Friday.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, May 6, 2022 at Waseca Christian Assembly, with Pastor Brad Wickersheim officiating. Interment will follow at Woodville Cemetery in Waseca. Dennis Funeral & Cremation Services in Waseca is handling the arrangements.