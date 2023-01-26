Thomas "Tom" Robert Adams

MAPLETON, MN — Thomas "Tom" Robert Adams, age 85, of Mapleton passed away on Monday, January 23, 2023. There will be a Celebration of Life when the weather is warmer per his request. Memorials can be given to Maple River FFA or an organization of your choice, per Tom's wishes.

