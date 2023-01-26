MAPLETON, MN — Thomas "Tom" Robert Adams, age 85, of Mapleton passed away on Monday, January 23, 2023. There will be a Celebration of Life when the weather is warmer per his request. Memorials can be given to Maple River FFA or an organization of your choice, per Tom's wishes.
Thomas was born on January 22, 1938, to Francis and Anna Adams. He grew up in New Richland and Mapleton. He is the oldest of six children.
Tom was united in marriage to Doris "Mickey" on March 26, 1976. Together they enjoyed drinking coffee, gardening, and attending grandchildren related events.
Agriculture was a lifelong love of Toms. Growing up on a working farm in rural Mapleton, operating a fertilizer plant in Claremont, MN, owning a dairy farm in Ellsworth, WI and then selling crop insurance and real estate later in life.
Tom enjoyed bird watching and spoiling them with the best seed/feeders to keep them happy. Tom loved to drive around and check crops on his way to get DQ ice cream or eat a walleye dinner at the Thunder Bar with his granddaughters.
Tom loved spending time with his grandchildren, and it brought him great joy. He loved watching their families grow, and the addition of all the great-grandchildren.
Tom is survived by his step-children, Peter (Dianne) Smith, Julie Ensor, Emily Smith, Annette Bracht; step-grandchildren, Chad Ramirez, Philip (Allie) Smith, Jayne (Joel) Howley, Chelsey (Josh) Evan, and Kimberly (Adam) Nelson; step-great-grandchildren, Emerson, Bryer, and Jace Smith, Ira, Ivan, and Ike Howley, Westin and Vivian Evan, and Ava Nelson; siblings, Chuck (JoAnn) Adams, Joe (Barbra) Adams, Mary (Gene) Sohler, Pat (George) Kremer, Cecelia Adams, and brother-in-law, Loren (Diane) Michael.
Tom will be welcomed into heaven by his wife, Mickey; parents; and stepson, Karl Smith.
The family would like to thank Terriane, Angel, and Sally with Heritage Place for the generous care they gave to Tom.
To plant a tree in memory of Thomas Adams as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.