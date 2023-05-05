BARRON WI, — Thomas (Tom) L. Maloney, of Barron WI, sadly passed away surrounded by his loving family during his final days and then final hours at home on Saturday March 11, 2023 taking his final breath at 8:39 p.m. Born on December 7, 1941 at 5:22 a.m. to Lloyd and Alma (Lyon) Maloney, was one of 7 children born to this wonderful couple with his Mother calling him her Pearl Harbor Baby. Though he was born before that horrific event, he was publicly recognized many times through the years as sharing that date with the Anniversary of Pearl Harbor.
Tom followed the path of his siblings (Navy and Marines) joining the service out of High School. While on a leave while serving in the Navy - Electrical maintenance on Helicopters, he met at a dance AnnaMarie Wall, later marrying her in a Full Roman Catholic ceremony in New York. After completing his Naval commitment, they returned to Wisconsin moving to Amery and welcomed their first daughter, Jennifer. After transferring to Rockford, IL, they welcome two more children, Gregory and Melissa. Maloney's Chuckwagon Cafe in Barron was well known for their great home cooking - ran by his Mother, Alma. Upon Alma retiring, Tom moved back and took over running the restaurant for a number of years before accepting his electricians position in Waseca, MN-the same town his father was born and raised. Tom worked for over 35 years at Birds Eye in Waseca before retiring. In 2016, he found a place for sale that he had looked at during their early years of marriage and dreamed of one day living there. That same year, he was diagnosed with Esophageal Cancer, which he fought successfully.
Tom lived and thoroughly enjoyed his dream retirement home on Red Cedar between Barron and Rice Lake. He became an active volunteer at the Pioneer Village Museum- Cameron. In 2020, Esophageal Cancer returned. Being a very active, and youthful man that practiced healthy living, he decided to fight it again and live life to the fullest. Attending the monthly classmate luncheon with a couple of exceptions for medical treatments preventing him from attending those cherished luncheons. He truly had so many dear friends, which spoke volumes of the wonderful and helpful person that he was. His passing has left a void for many.
