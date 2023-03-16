Terrell Quiram

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Rain changing to snow today. Significant blowing snow
expected with localized blizzard conditions at times. Total
snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. Winds gusting 40 to near
50 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of central and south central Minnesota.
* WHEN...Now until 7 AM CDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions with widespread
blowing snow and reduced visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
WASECA — Terrell Robert Quiram passed away on Tuesday March 7th, 2023 at Honor Health Osborn in Scottsdale AZ. Terrell was born on June 6th, 1957 to Kenneth and Mona (Beckham) Quiram in Mankato MN. Terrell attended Waterville Elysian Schools, graduating with the class of 1976. He enlisted in the US Army and served from August 1977 to August 1980. After he was honorably discharged he started his life long career of driving truck. He met his future wife (Dawn) in July 1983 and they were married on September 1, 1984. Terrell enjoyed spending time with his family and the great outdoors ; especially traveling to northern lakes where he would fish. His grandchildren brought him extreme joy and he loved surprising them with visits and projects. He enjoyed playing board games and quality time spoiling them.
Terrell is survived by his loving wife Dawn, son David (Deidra Mack), daughter
Aimee (Korey Condon) and 7 grandchildren: Xavier, Mona, Gage, Renly, Jaxon, Trislynn and Jacob. His father Kenneth (Carol), his brothers Damon (Nicole) and Bryan, his sisters Sharon (Tim) Holzer and Lori (Robert) Goettl. Sisters in law, Donna Duchene and Suzann Thomas. Along with many other relatives and family friends. He was proceeded in death by his mother, Mona. His paternal and maternal grandparents, and his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Edward and Doris Thomas.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday May 20, 2023 at 11:00 am at Trinity Lutheran Church, Janesville MN
