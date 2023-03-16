Terrell Quiram

WASECA — Terrell Robert Quiram passed away on Tuesday March 7th, 2023 at Honor Health Osborn in Scottsdale AZ. Terrell was born on June 6th, 1957 to Kenneth and Mona (Beckham) Quiram in Mankato MN. Terrell attended Waterville Elysian Schools, graduating with the class of 1976. He enlisted in the US Army and served from August 1977 to August 1980. After he was honorably discharged he started his life long career of driving truck. He met his future wife (Dawn) in July 1983 and they were married on September 1, 1984. Terrell enjoyed spending time with his family and the great outdoors ; especially traveling to northern lakes where he would fish. His grandchildren brought him extreme joy and he loved surprising them with visits and projects. He enjoyed playing board games and quality time spoiling them.

