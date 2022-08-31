JANESVILLE — Shirley M. Winter, age 95 of Janesville, entered heaven to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Saturday, August 27, 2022 at BridgeWater at Janesville.
Memorial service will be on Thursday, September 1, 2022 at 11 A.M. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Janesville, with Rev. Brian Johnston officiating. Interment will be at a later date.
The Winter Family will greet friends on Thursday morning from 9 A.M. until the hour of services at the church. Woodland Hills Funeral Home in Mankato is assisting the family with arrangements. woodlandhillsfh.com
She was born May 24, 1927 in Rapidan, MN to Frank & Lydia (Kriel) Reedstrom. Shirley was confirmed at Grace Lutheran Church in Mankato, MN, graduated from Rapidan High School, and continued her studies at Mankato Commercial College where she received her associates degree. On Sept. 18, 1948 she married Martin P. (Marty) Winter. They farmed and raised their family on their farm in rural Janesville. She was a full time home maker, and also worked for multiple accounting firms seasonally doing taxes for many years. Even after retirement she continued to do taxes for many people. Marty passed away in 1993.
On April 20, 1996 she married Herman Guse. They continued to live on the family farm until Herman's passing March 2009. Shirley remained on the farm until moving to BridgeWater in January of 2020. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church Janesville, and a long- time member of Ladies Aid, serving the church, school and its members. Shirley loved providing supplies for the teachers and students at Trinity Lutheran School. She was a wonderful seamstress. She made shirts for the boys but was in her glory when she could make all of the beautiful dresses for the granddaughters. Every grandchild probably has received at least one set of pajamas made by her. She was also known for her excellent pies and fried chicken. Shirley spent most weekends dancing with Marty until his passing. She enjoyed traveling with her second husband Herman. Then later in life , she enjoyed every Friday night visiting with people and listening to the music at Indian Island Winery.
She is survived by sons and daughter-in-laws, Richard (Judy) Winter, Bob (Linda) Winter, Ron (Beth) Winter, Ray (Lisa) Winter, Russ (Tammy) Winter; 12 Grandchildren; 27 Great Grandchildren; Step Children, Mavis (Steve) Klein, Barb (Tom) Souvie, Joan Guse, Lenore (Larry) Schmit, Ervin Guse, Helen Guse, Bernice (Rod) Harman, Shirley (Rod) Helbach, Howard (Kris) Guse, Melvin Guse, Russ (Jen) Guse; 12 Step Grand Children (1 deceased); 11 Step Great Grandchildren; Siblings, Lowell Reedstrom, Joan Yabitsu, Dale Reedstrom, Bob Reedstrom; Brother-in-law, Donald Winter;
She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Marty Winter & Herman Guse; an infant son; Stepdaughter, Jill (Guse) Berry; siblings, Marlin Reedstrom, Marlin Reedstrom, Lorraine Riffel; Sisters-in-laws, Charmaine Reedstrom, Jan Reedstrom, Sharon Reedstrom, Virginia Reedstrom, Ruth Winter, Charlotte Winter, Jill Winter; brothers-in-laws, Chester Yabitsu, Sam Riffel, and Elmer Winter.
