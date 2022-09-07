WASECA — Sharon “Shari” Ryan passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on August 31st, 2022. A Celebration of Life is being held at the American Legion in Waseca on September 17, 2022, from 1 pm to 5 pm.
Shari was born in Waseca, Minnesota on November 25, 1945, to Arthur and Margret (Amberg) Mohs.
Shari attended Sacred Heart in Waseca. After school, she married Richard “Dickie” Ryan in 1963 and had 4 children. Later Shari and Dickie divorced.
Shari enjoyed spending her retired life tending to her flowers, landscaping her yard, and having campfires. She also was a bargain shopper and was a regular at thrift stores. Shari loved having family and friends over for coffee and lunch dates. Traveling and hitting new slot machines were necessities in life. Shari went to music concerts with family and friends and used music to express who she was. Shari was an enormously proud grandmother.
Shari was a dedicated hard-working woman who started out at Brown Printing. She was a social butterfly which brought her to her love for bartending at many of the local bars. After a while of bartending, she then did some factory work at E.F.Johnsons and then retired from Itron.
Shari is survived by her children, Shane (Christina)Ryan of New Richland, Ricky Ryan of New Richland, Chad Ryan of Waseca, Corinna Ryan of Waseca; Four grandchildren, Anthony Ryan, Amanda Ryan (Jason Barber) Jordan Ryan, and Abe Ryan; three great-grandchildren Alexis and Keira Barber and McKyla Hasselquist; and one sister Helen McDonough, and many other special relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; her granddaughter Angela “Bug” Ryan and her unborn child Christion Shane and brother-in-law Denny McDonough
To plant a tree in memory of Sharon Ryan as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
