HAMILTON, NY — Roland Ezra Schauer, 86, of Hamilton, NY, formerly of Washington, DC, passed away April 27, 2022, at the Bassett Medical Center in Cooperstown, NY.
He was born on December 5, 1935, in Waseca, MN, the son of Ezra W. and Lena Wetzstein Schauer. He graduated from Waseca Central High School in 1954 and entered the U.S. Air Force where he trained as an Aircraft Electrical Repairman at Chanute AFB. Following his Honorable Discharge in 1957, he continued his education at the Northwestern TV & Electronics Technical School in Minneapolis, MN from 1958 to 1960. On September 10, 1967, he received his B.S. in Physics from George Washington University in Washington DC. From October 1966 until retiring, he worked at Carderock Division, Naval Surface Warfare Center in Bethesda, MD as an Instrumental Engineer where he designed and installed an Environmental Vibration Recorder for several ships in the U.S. fleet. He also supervised the designing and testing of shakers and controllers for special projects.
On December 22, 1962 Roland married Anne Holiday "Holly" Edwards in Washington, DC. Following his retirement, the couple moved to Hamilton, NY. Roland was passionate about nature conservancy and his 150-acre tree farm became his sanctuary. He loved working with wood and began Schauer Woodworking, selling his handcrafted products through local vendors for several years.
Surviving are his children, Dr. Caroline L. Schauer and husband, Dr. Raymond Habas of Hulmeville, PA; Dr. Stephen E. Schauer and wife, Dr. Monica Schauer of Rockville, MD; Miho and Charles Kirchman of Silver Spring MD; grandchildren, Cyrus and Aiden Habas of Hulmeville, PA; Otto and Caroline Kirchman of Silver Spring, MD; Luca and Anamaria Schauer of Rockville, MD; sisters, Carol leMaster of Waseca, MN; Virginia and Tom Porter of Minneapolis, MN; brothers-in-law, Paul Hansen of Gilmer, TX; Thomas Ridgeway and Margaret Edwards of Bath, ME; many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his beloved wife, Holly in 2006; and two sisters, Elaine Dahl and Evelyn Hansen.
In keeping with his wishes, services and interment are private.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to a nature conservancy or to social justice issues.