Roger Miller

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...South to southeast winds at 20 to 30 mph with gusts up
to 45 mph expected.
* WHERE...Portions of south central and southwest Minnesota.
* WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to 6 PM CDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
WASECA — ROGER ALBERT MILLER, age 87, of Waseca passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday, May 29, 2022, surrounded by his family.
Born at home on the family farm on February 4, 1935, Roger was the son of Albert and Grace (Groh) Miller. On June 2, 1956, he was united in marriage to the love of his life, Rochelle Coon, and they were just shy of celebrating 66 years together. Roger served in the army reserves for four years. He worked at Bird's Eye, and Corchran's where he assembled and operated the Vaughn Loaders before retiring after 37 years. Roger was with the Waseca County Sheriff's Posse for 7 years. He enjoyed raising and showing his quarter horses, fishing, playing cards, watching westerns and sports. Most importantly, Roger cherished spending time with his family.
Roger is survived by his wife, Rochelle; son, Michael (Michele) of Delano; daughter, Bridget (Tim) Stoner of Madison Lake; daughter-in-law, Rita Miller of Waseca; grandchildren: Christopher and Patrick McGuiggan, Benjamin Miller, Allison Weber, Jacob, Mathias, Sarah and Joshua Miller, and Samantha, Lindsey, and Gina Stoner; 11 great grandchildren; brother, Lawrence (Rosemary) Miller; sister, Margaret (Don) Dugo; sisters-in-law: Doris Coon, and Dallas Tollefson; brothers-in-law: Randy Coon, and John Schultz; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Roger was preceded in death by his parents; father-in-law, Tom Coon; mother-in-law, Ellen (Nikl) Coon; brother, Robert Miller; sister, Audrey Cemesky; daughter, Constance McGuiggan; son, Joseph Miller; granddaughter, Katy Miller; sisters-in-law: Mary Ellen Schultz, and Bertha (Melvin) Morsching; brother-in-law, Alvin Coon.
Memorial gifts are preferred and may be directed to Sacred Heart Catholic Church or Mayo Clinic Hospice - East Team.
Roger's family would like to thank the Hospice staff for the excellent care they provided.
Visitation will be from 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM on Thursday, June 2, 2022, with a rosary service to begin at 7:00 PM all at the Third Street Chapel of Dennis Funeral & Cremation Services in Waseca. Visitation will continue for one hour prior to the service at church on Friday.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 1:30 PM on Friday, June 3, 2022, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Waseca with Fr. Gregory Leif as celebrant. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery in Waseca.