Robert Katterhagen

WASECA — ROBERT KATTERHAGEN, age 95, of Waseca, Minnesota, died Monday, December 19, 2022 at Mayo Clinic Health System in New Prague with his loving family by his side.

To send flowers to the family of Robert Katterhagen, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Dec 28
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, December 28, 2022
10:30AM
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Mass of Christian Burial begins.
Dec 28
Visitation
Wednesday, December 28, 2022
9:30AM-10:30AM
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments