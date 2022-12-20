WASECA — ROBERT KATTERHAGEN, age 95, of Waseca, Minnesota, died Monday, December 19, 2022 at Mayo Clinic Health System in New Prague with his loving family by his side.
Robert Royce Katterhagen was born on November 9, 1927, in Browerville, Minnesota. He spent much of his childhood on the farm of his grandparents, Henry and Catherine Katterhagen. He attended St. Mary's Catholic School in Long Prairie, Minnesota.
In June 1944, Robert began employment at Hart's Printing in Long Prairie, Minnesota. For 18 months, beginning in 1946, he served with the United States Army and was honorably discharged on September 13, 1947.
Robert returned to Long Prairie and resumed employment at Hart's Printing, where he met his future bride. Robert married Melba Doris Johnson on August 24, 1950, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Long Prairie, Minnesota.
Robert also resumed military service with the United States Army Reserves in September 1950. He was assigned to the 982nd Engineering Construction Battalion at Fort Leonard Wood, near Waynesville, Missouri. For 13 months, he served primarily as an Army Cook. Robert was a proud member of the American Legion.
In 1953, Robert began employment with Brown Printing Company in Waseca and so the Katterhagens moved to Janesville, Minnesota. The family later relocated to Waseca, where Robert has lived since 1954. In January of 1991, Robert retired from employment with Brown Printing Company. He had a career with 40 years of total service in the printing industry. Robert then joined the Waseca Wal-Mart staff in 1995, working part-time there for the next nine years.
Over the years, Robert enjoyed traveling to military reunions and with bus tours. In years past, he enjoyed fishing, snowmobiling, auto mechanics, woodworking, yard work, and feeding the birds. In recent years, he enjoyed listening to country music, watching western television programs, cheering for Minnesota sports teams, playing cards, and having telephone calls and visits with family and friends. In earlier years, he also assisted Melba in performing volunteer service within the community.
Following Melba's diagnosis of Alzheimer's disease, Robert cared for his wife in their home for several years. In January of 2008, when Melba became a resident of Lake Shore Inn Nursing Home in Waseca, Robert often visited her twice daily. In 2014, he moved from the family home to Latham Place Assisted Living Facility in Waseca. Melba passed away in 2014, at which time she and Robert had been married for 63 years. In October of 2021, Robert transitioned from Latham Place to Lake Shore Rehabilitation Center.
Robert is survived by two sons: Bob and his wife Sue Dudzik Katterhagen of Custer, Wisconsin; Mark and his wife Lois Halbur Katterhagen of Yankton, South Dakota. Robert has one grandson Kyle Katterhagen and one granddaughter Kate Katterhagen, both of Yankton, South Dakota. He is also survived by his brother Harold Zigan, sister Lucille and brother-in-law Virgil Jensen, and sister-in-law Maxine Johnson, all of Minnesota.
Robert was preceded in death by his mother Odelia Zigan; and his brothers Ray Junior and Henry Zigan; his sister Harriet Zigan, and his beloved wife, Melba Katterhagen.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 AM on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Waseca. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery in Waseca. Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service at the church on Wednesday.