Robert Bob Nelson

BURNSVILLE, MN — Robert (Bob or Bobby) was born in Waseca, MN. Many people will always remember Bob as a kind and giving person. He also owned the Nelson Decorating Center in Owatonna, Minnesota and was proud to have worked for Home Depot in his later years.
He was proceeded in death by his parents Walter and Sylvia Nelson, brother Lyle, sisters Diane and Judith, and the love of his life Pearl, of whom he was married to for 38 years.
He is survived by his daughter Tammy Kucera, son Bruce Nelson, stepchildren Brad (Cindy) Haugen, Michael (Claudia) Haugen, Patricia (Thomas) Wright, and Jodi Haugen.
He is also survived by twelve grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
The memorial service for Bob will be held at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church on Friday, October 14th at 11am. Lunch will be served following the service.
Bob has requested that in lieu of flowers, please send memoriams to either Prince of Peace Lutheran Church at 13901 Fairview Drive, Burnsville Minnesota, 55337 or, to 17933 96th Avenue North, Maple Grove Minnesota, 55311.
