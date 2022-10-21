Robert "Bob" Jensen

WASECA — Robert "Bob" Allen Jensen fought cancer strong and hard, but was graciously received into his Savior's arms on October 18, 2022 surrounded by his family.
God fearfully and wonderfully made Robert Allen Jensen. He was born to Arnold and Alvina Jensen on October 9, 1946 in Albert Lea, Minnesota. Bob began his love for electronics at age eight and it lasted his lifetime. Ham radio filled his teenage years with hours of fun in a friend's basement. In twelfth grade he was introduced to photography that led to capturing the beauty of nature and precious moments with his family. He met the love of his life, Marlys, while he was attending Austin Technical College and where he received his associate degree. He enlisted after his college graduation in the army security agency for a four year commitment. He married Marlys on December 1st 1968. He was stationed in Korea during the Vietnam War and it was followed by a tour in Germany. Bob and Marlys visited nine countries before returning to the United States and they have been residing in Waseca ever since.
Bob was a loving father of four children, Heather (Martin) Walaszek, Tanya (David) Verhoff, Steven (Nicole) Jensen, and Angela (Michael) Messall. Grandfather adored by Kennedi, Weston, Jaxon, Lynnea, Mariah, Franklin, Ian, Rosie, Liam, Seth, Kaylene, Brielle and Gretta.
He took pride in his employment spent in the position as a manufacturing engineer at E.F. Johnsons for 27 years. In his leisure Bob enjoyed sporting events and would go to the ends of the earth for any event that involved children or grandchildren. He was gifted in photography, gardening, hobbies that revolved around computers, electrical and the immense project of remodeling their 1914 home. No matter whether Bob was working or not he was always conscientious in what he did and brought a task to completion.
Bob made sure prayer and Bible reading was a regular activity in his family. He shared God's joy in telling jokes and puns. He was God's servant, continuously involved in church and volunteer activities.
Note from his wife Marlys:
I had the privilege of being married to a very loving husband for 53 years. If I were able to, I would have lived another 53 years with him. We both learned during those years what it is to truly love and forgive each other. Commitment was really important to Bob and he took it very seriously. I was glad that God let me have him by my side until the end of his life here on earth. He made sure to let me know that I was his treasure. Even when he was in his last days and only able to form the words he said I love you I love you I love you. He told me he would see me in Heaven. How could you not love someone like him?
Survived by his sister, Bonnie (Milan) Behr.
Preceded in death by parents (Arnold and Alvina Jensen), brother (Carrol Jensen), sister in- law (Phyllis Jensen), sister (Ardis Angell) and brother in-law (William Angell).
Funeral Service will be 11:30 AM on Saturday, October 29, 2022 at Christ Community Church in Waseca. Burial will be at Woodville Cemetery in Waseca. Visitation will begin at 10:00 AM and continue until the time of the service at church on Saturday.
Data included is taken from the Minnesota Department of Health Daily reports. Because all data is preliminary, the change in number of cumulative positive cases and deaths from one day to the next may not equal the newly reported cases or deaths.