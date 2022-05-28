Robert "Bob" F. Deef

WASECA — ROBERT "BOB" DEEF, age 93 of Waseca, passed away at his Colony Court home in Waseca on Thursday, May 26, 2022.
Born in Waseca on May 17, 1929, Bob was the son of William and Mary (Brown) Deef. He attended school at Sacred Heart in Waseca and Dunwoody Institute in Minneapolis. On June 18, 1949, Bob was united in marriage to Romelle Neidt at Sacred Heart in Waseca. He began his career working for his father's road construction company building many roads throughout Waseca County and the Owatonna Degner Regional Airport. He worked as the Waseca County Civil Defense Director for 37 years, and as the General Maintenance Supervisor for the University of Minnesota Southern Experiment Station in Waseca for 42 years. He enjoyed fishing and woodworking, and was a past member of the Waseca Lion's Club where he also served as President.
Bob is survived by his devoted wife of 72 years, Romelle Deef of Waseca; son, David (Kathie) Deef of Conroe, TX; son William Deef of Minneapolis; Hiroshi Yoshino of Minneapolis; four grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; four brothers; and one son, Daniel Deef.
Private family services will be held at a later date, with interment to follow at Woodville Cemetery in Waseca. Dennis Funeral & Cremation Services in Waseca is handling the arrangements.