WASECA — RICHARD WAYNE KRAMER, age 69 of Waseca passed away at his home on Tuesday, October 18, 2022.
Born on August 2, 1953, in Waseca, Minnesota he was the son of Francis and Elaine (Gehring) Kramer. He graduated from Waseca High School in 1971 and attended the University of Minnesota for some time. Following his education, he spent over 30 years working for Brown Printing. In Richard's spare time, he enjoyed reading, researching the latest inventions, and doing his usual "Driveabouts". He spent much of his early life helping mom take care of his younger sisters, and his love grew when his nieces and nephews entered his life. He enjoyed gifting all of them with little trinkets when he would see them; something that his dad started. He was a loving brother, uncle, and friend who will be dearly missed.
He is survived by siblings, Bob (Colleen) Kramer of Waseca, Julie Kramer of Waseca, Janet (Jim Hinton) Kramer of New Richland, and Jackie (Steve Hecker) Kramer of Lakeville; sister-in-law, Marlee Kramer of Waseca; and several aunts, nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Ronald; and infant brother, Alan.
A gathering of family and friends took place on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, from 5 - 7 PM at the 3rd Street Chapel of Dennis-Steffel-Omtvedt Funeral & Cremation Service in Waseca. Interment Calvary Cemetery.
