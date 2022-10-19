Richard Wayne Kramer

WASECA — RICHARD WAYNE KRAMER, age 69 of Waseca passed away at his home on Tuesday, October 18, 2022.

Service information

Oct 25
Visitation
Tuesday, October 25, 2022
5:00PM-7:00PM
Third Street Chapel
109 3rd Street NE
Waseca, MN 56093
