Richard Perreault

WASECA — RICHARD HENRY PERREAULT, age 75, of Waseca, passed away on Saturday, September 17, 2022 with family by his side.
Born on May 26, 1947 in Crookston to David and Harriet (Pigeon) Perreault. He graduated from Pershing High School in 1965 and went on to further his education at Bemidji State University. He earned his Bachelor of Science degree in 1969. He married the love of his life, Deborah Radniecki, on June 14, 1969 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Oklee, MN. Following graduation, Richard taught history and social studies at Storden-Jeffers High School from 1969-1977. He then went on to work for Leef Brothers, as a branch manager, for 29 years, where he provided rental uniforms, towels, and linens to clients.
Richard was very active in his community. He was a dedicated member of Sacred Heart Church; being a former Sacred Heart school board member and president, member of the Sacred Heart Social Concerns Committee and Stewardship Committee. He was very active in the Knights of Columbus. He was Grand Knight of the 3rd degree and a member of the 4th degree. He earned several awards for local involvement. He was also a former member and president of Lakeside Golf Club. He enjoyed golfing, fishing, playing cards, visiting family and friends, and traveling.
Richard is survived by his wife of 53 years, Deborah; children, Chad (Laurie) Perreault of Lakeville, Dawn (Darin) Thureen of Rosemount, Nicole (Todd) of Apple Valley; grandchildren, Jamie (Zachary) Eichten, Kaitlyn Perreault, Allison Hering, Madison Perreault, Zachariah Thureen, Emily Hering, Abigail Thureen; siblings, Lloyd Perreault of Coon Rapids, Marilyn Franklin of Bemidji, Robert (Lilllian) Perreault of St. Michael, Karen (James) Otto of Branden, Marie Svir of Elk River, Dale (Bobbi) Perreault of Lake City, FL; and many other friends and family. Preceded in death by parents, David and Harriet Perreault; father-in-law, Virgil Radniecki; brothers-in-law, Willard Marcotte, Larry Svir, Charles Franklin, Bruce Radniecki; and sister-in-law, Sandra Perreault.
Visitation will be from 4:00 - 8:00 PM on Wednesday, September 21, 2022 with a rosary to begin at 7:30 PM at the Third Street Chapel of Dennis-Steffel-Omtvedt Funeral & Cremation Service in Waseca. Visitation will continue for one hour prior to the service at the church on Thursday.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 1:00 PM on Thursday, September 22, 2022, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Waseca. Interment in Calvary Cemetery at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Endometriosis Foundation (https://www.endofound.org/) or the Sacred Heart School Endowment Fund.