Pamela K. Erickson

WASECA — Pamela K. (Hoiland) Erickson, age 60, died on Sunday, August 14, 2022 at her home in Minnetonka, MN. From her birth in St. Louis Park, MN, on February 02, 1962 until her death Pam was a very unique individual who touched many people's lives and hearts. She had a great sense of humor. Many knew her by her laughter, kindness, gentleness, ability to love and make you feel special.

