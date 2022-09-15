Pamela K. Erickson

WASECA — Pamela K. (Hoiland) Erickson, age 60, died on Sunday, August 14, 2022 at her home in Minnetonka, MN. From her birth in St. Louis Park, MN, on February 02, 1962 until her death Pam was a very unique individual who touched many people's lives and hearts. She had a great sense of humor. Many knew her by her laughter, kindness, gentleness, ability to love and make you feel special.
Pamela K. (Hoiland) Erickson (22) married Loren A. Erickson (29) on Oct. 6, 1984, and they lived on Stinson Blvd., NE Mpls. In 1990, they moved to Waseca,MN to fulfill Loren's dream to work for a high tech company while driving through corn fields! They lived on Clear Lake and enjoyed so much beauty and nature. Our community, friendships and extended family made the 25 years extra special, memories we will always cherish.
Pam was diagnosed in 1994 at the Mayo Clinic, age 32, with severe Systemic Lupus Erthematosus (SLE) and Fibromyalgia. Pam
could no longer work outside the home. This greatly changed Loren and Pam's lifestyle, for the rest of their lives.
Each year Pam lost ground with her health, by year 20, it was time to relocate to Minnetonka. Pam's health was declining greatly. She left her support network in Waseca, hard to maintain long distance relationships over 8 years when Pam could not travel.
In Minnetonka she was not consistently well enough to join or get connected with others. FB helped her feel not as isolated. She had a small network that provided her love, comfort and encouragement.
She faced life centered on her deep Christian faith, a positive attitude, courage and a wonderful sense of humor!
Pam was the favorite patient for many of her Doctors. She participated in church groups when she could and had extended family and friends that kept her in prayer.
There's no way Pam could have gotten this far without being a warrior. Her orthopedic surgeon, had a great fondness for Pam, told her she was a fighter. You don't see patients survive all she has been through without drawing on tremendous strength. That strength was her relationship with Jesus.
She was a good listener. She learned how to love people by meeting them where they were at, and giving them space to be who they are. If there they were interested in growing, she was a great friend, confidante and encourager!
It was a priority for Pam to remain teachable, a life long student. She had a variety of interests from floral design, interior decorating, to learning healthy communication, negotiation, verbal and non-verbal human communication. Her goal was learning to love in a healthy way and learning to live a balanced life. She's the first to say, "I'm a work in progress".
Her joyful, loving and playful spirit was with her to the end.
Pam is survived by her husband Loren, sister Judy and Loren's extended family - 4 siblings Leigh, Linnea, Lowell, Launa, 6 nieces, 8 nephews, 13 grand nieces/nephews.
Loren and Judy would like to extend gratitude to the Hospice staff that worked with Pam for their attentiveness and loving care.
A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, October 8, 2022 at 11:00 am at:
Grace Church
9301 Eden Prairie Road
Eden Prairie, MN 55347
For those that cannot attend this event it will be streamed live at this web link:
grace.church/pamerickson
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Pam's name to your favorite charity or one of Pam's two charities listed below:
