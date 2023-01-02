Norman Dale Dinse

WASECA — Norman D. Dinse, age 90, died on December 31, 2022, at Lakeshore Rehabilitation Center in Waseca.
.A complex and potent winter storm will cause travel impacts starting this evening, lasting through Wednesday. The worst conditions will be Tuesday morning and early afternoon. On Monday evening, a wintry mix of rain, sleet, and ice will develop across southern Minnesota. Some locations may see over a quarter of an inch of ice, and an Ice Storm Warning is in effect. On Monday night heavy snow will move into southwest Minnesota, and spread across central Minnesota and western Wisconsin Tuesday morning into early Tuesday afternoon. Snowfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour are likely for a few hours, which will cause significant travel impacts as visibility drops to a quarter mile at times due to the heavy snow. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for this heavy snow, with generally 6 to 11 inches total accumulation expected, with isolated amounts over a foot possible, particularly in southwest Minnesota. Elsewhere, a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for areas that will see a wintry mix, and less snow. Please adjust your travel plans for Tuesday if possible. ...ICE STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO MIDNIGHT CST TUESDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...Significant icing expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches and ice accumulations near a quarter of an inch. * WHERE...Portions of south central Minnesota. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to midnight CST Tuesday night. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Heavy icing may result in downed tree branches and power lines. The hazardous conditions will impact the Tuesday commutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Travel is strongly discouraged. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Prepare for possible power outages. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. &&
WASECA — Norman D. Dinse, age 90, died on December 31, 2022, at Lakeshore Rehabilitation Center in Waseca.
Norman Dale Dinse, the son of Carl and Esther (Bethke) Dinse, was born on August 5, 1932, in Waseca County. He was baptized in Trinity Lutheran Church in Wilton Township and confirmed in St. John's Lutheran Church in Waseca. Norman attended country grade school and
graduated from Waseca Central High School in 1951. He entered the U.S Army in February 1953, and took basic training at Fort Leonard Wood, MO. He served 18 months in Germany in a Combat Engineering Battalion. He then returned home in 1955, and worked at several different places for 2 years. Norman then worked at Sampson's Dairy for 20 years before working at Brown Printing Company for 18 years, retiring in 1994. He then worked part time for 6 1/2 years at Power Team, several years at Wanger’s and Kwik Trip. Norman was a Green Bay Packers, Atlanta Braves, Duke Blue Devil and last but not least a Waseca High School sports fan.
He is survived by his daughter's Audrey (Brian) Olson, Judy (Ken) Smart, and Jane (Mark) Benson; 4 grandchildren: Ron Benson, Stefanie (Brad) Thurnau, Jennifer (Andy) Gander, and Laura Olson; 4 Great Grandchildren: Owen Thurnau, Lauren Thurnau, Amber Thurnau, and Eli Thurnau; sister Natalie Brase, brother Edgar (and Bonnie) Dinse and several nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother-in-law Donald Brase.
A memorial service will be held at 1:00 PM on Friday, January 6, 2023, at Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Owatonna. Visitation will be from noon until 1:00 PM on Friday, January 6, 2023, at the church. Interment will be in the St. John’s Cemetery with military honors by the Steel County Military Funeral Unit. In lieu of flowers, memorial should be sent to the Caleb Erickson Foundation.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.