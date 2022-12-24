Norma Jean Buland

WASECA — NORMA JEAN BULAND, age 91 of Waseca, passed away on Friday, December 23, 2022, at the New Richland Care Center.

To send flowers to the family of Norma Buland, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Dec 27
Visitation
Tuesday, December 27, 2022
10:00AM-11:00AM
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Dec 27
Funeral Service
Tuesday, December 27, 2022
11:00AM
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments