PRIOR LAKE — Molly Gallagher Carter passed away October 12, 2022, at the age of 57 years old. Her kind heart and caring spirit will be greatly missed by the many who loved her.
Molly was born on March 21, 1965, to Lawrence and Bernadette (McCarty) Gallagher in Waseca, Minnesota. Growing up in Waseca, she attended Sacred Heart Elementary School and graduated from Waseca High School in 1983.
After graduating, Molly chose the College of St. Benedict in St. Joseph to further her education, and received her bachelor's degree in business in 1987. She also earned a master's degree from the University of Minnesota.
She met her future husband, Tim Carter, when they worked together at Menard's. They married on June 1, 1991, and made their home in Prior Lake. Tim and Molly welcomed their two children in the coming years: Shannah Bernadette on August 17, 1996, and Trevor Clayton on March 26, 1998.
Recreationally, Molly was a runner. She ran cross country in high school and college, and participated in marathons throughout the years. Playing intramural softball with her husband, Tim, was another fun way to stay active and social.
Molly was a highly respected human resources professional throughout her career. She proudly worked for the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis for 12 years, and helped the Fed open its new 8-story facility downtown in 1997.
Following her tenure with the Fed, Molly moved on to work at Mystic Lake Casino in Prior Lake so she could be closer to her family, which was very important to her. She most recently served as HR Manager for ASAP, Inc.
Aside from a stellar business career, Molly's true passion was found in coaching volleyball and working with kids. She spent many years coaching at M1 Volleyball Club in Bloomington, including a most cherished opportunity to coach alongside her daughter, Shannah. She enjoyed following her former players over the years, even going to watch them play in college.
Molly will be remembered most as a connector, and for the way she valued people. She loved being with those she built relationships with throughout her lifetime. She was often the one making sure no one lost touch, organizing gatherings with high school and college friends, co-workers and family. If anyone reached out to Molly to get together, the answer was always a resounding "yes!".
Molly is survived by her husband, Tim; her daughter, Shannah; and her son, Trevor; along with her siblings Tim, Sean, Patrick, Meghan, and Brendan; and her brother-in-law, Tony (along with their families); as well as her father-in-law, Clayton.
She is preceded in death by her parents, and her mother-in-law, Barb.
A celebration of Molly Carter's life will be held Wednesday, October 19 at Ballard-Sunder Funeral & Cremation, 4565 Pleasant Street SE, Prior Lake, MN 55372. From 4:00-7:00 p.m., there will be a reception with the family, and a ceremony will follow at 7:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Molly's name to the Paws and Claws Humane Society at 3224 19th Street NW, Rochester, MN 55902.
