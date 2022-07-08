WATERVILLE — MERLE "BUTCH" WAYNE BARKER, age 71 of Waterville, died at his home on Tuesday, July 5, 2022.
Born in Chillicothe, Missouri on February 15, 1951, Butch was the son of Merle Sr. and Dixie (Waters) Barker. He attended school in Waterville and graduated from Waterville High School before beginning his working years. He worked in road construction before moving into his role at Brown Printing in Waseca where he stayed until his retirement. Butch was a perpetually "busy" man with a knack for mechanics. He enjoyed yard work, planting and tending to new trees, fishing, woodworking, and as a younger man volunteered his time as a hockey coach for his son's teams.
Butch is survived by his mother, Dixie Barker of Waterville; two sons, Lance Barker of Waseca and his girlfriend DeMarcel Gonzalez of Pamona, CA; and Beau (Sonja) Barker of St. Peter; two grandchildren, Owen and Ella Barker; and one brother, Terry (Mary) Barker of Waterville. He was preceded in death by his father, Merle Sr.
A private family interment will be held at a later date. Dennis-Steffel-Omtvedt Funeral Homes and Crematory in Waseca is handling the arrangements.
Data included is taken from the Minnesota Department of Health Daily reports. Because all data is preliminary, the change in number of cumulative positive cases and deaths from one day to the next may not equal the newly reported cases or deaths.