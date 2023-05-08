WASECA, MINNESOTA — MAX EUGENE LANDE, age 96 of Waseca, Minnesota, died Friday, May 5, 2023, at Colony Court Senior Living Solutions in Waseca.
Born May 16, 1926, in Lost Island Township, Ruthven, Iowa, a son of the late Clarence Cornelius and Olga Pauline (Finley) Lande. On October 16, 1950, Max married Cyrilla Ann Baune at St. Mathias Catholic Church in Sanborn, MN, who preceded him in death on August 12, 2017. He graduated from Windom High School Class of 1944. Following High School Max enlisted in the U.S. Navy where he served his country from 1944-1946. Following his time in the Navy, Max began working as a farmer in the Windom/Jeffers area from 1946-1956. In 1956 Max moved his family to St. Mary's/Waseca area and began working for Waseca/LeSuer Counties as a Soil Conservation Technician before his retirement in 1996. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, Waseca Army Legion Post #228, and Waseca VFW Post 1642. He loved flower gardening, fishing, reading, volunteering, and travelling. Max and Cyrilla were very generous donators who never thought twice about offering help to any person or organization in need.
He is survived by his children, Dean (Vanessa) Lande of Estes Park, CO, Patricia Lande of Rochester, MN, Carol (Robert) Fealey of Rochester, MN, Constance (Roger) Ockwig of Waseca, Nancy Cassellius of Rochester, his foster son Tom Nielsen; seven grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren; siblings, Arlon (Kate) Lande of Cologne, MN, Mary (Willis) Rossow of Arden Hills, MN; a sister-in-law JoAnn Lande of Kenwick, WA, and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, his wife, one brother James Lande and his foster son Bob Nielsen.
Visitation will be held from 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm, Wednesday, May 10, 2023, with Rosary at 7:00 pm at the Dennis-Steffel-Omtvedt Funeral and Cremation Service - State Street Chapel. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:00 pm, Thursday, May 11, 2023, at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church of Waseca, with Father The Hong officiating. Visitation will resume one hour prior to services at the church on Thursday. Following Mass, the Waseca VFW and American Legion will perform Military Honors outside the church. Interment will be held on Friday, May 12, 2023, in the Windom Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Windom, Minnesota. In Lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to San Lucas of Guatemala or the Sacred Heart School in Waseca
