JANESVILLE — MAUREEN AGNES COLLINS, age 92 of Janesville formerly of Waseca, died on Thursday, December 15, 2022, at home.
Born on July 12, 1930 in Waseca, Maureen was the daughter of Raymond and Adeline "Florence" (Wobschall) Connors. She attended Sacred Heart Catholic School, graduating with the class of 1948. After graduation, she worked at the local bowling alley setting pins, the E.F. Johnson Company, and Bird's Eye Canning Company.
On May 16, 1953, Maureen was united in marriage to Joseph Collins at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Waseca. Together they made their home in Waseca where they raised six children. Her children were her life as she attended all their school activities, concerts, sporting events, etc. She was a Girl Scout leader for many years and active in 4-H. After she raised her children, Maureen went to work in the kitchen at Hartley Elementary School in Waseca. She was a lifetime member at Sacred Heart Catholic Church and a longtime member of Catholic Daughters and St. Lucy's Circle. Maureen and Joe enjoyed square dancing, bowling, golfing, gardening, traveling the world, and playing cards with their bridge groups, at the Senior Center, and at home with family and friends. Maureen was an avid fisherman, member of the Wilton River Riders, and a big fan of the Gophers, Twins, Vikings, and Lynx. Later in life she loved being surrounded by all her grand and great grandchildren and was very active in their lives.
Maureen is survived by her loving children: Darcy (Keith) Barnes of Waseca; Jody (Timothy) OConnell of Janesville; Michael Collins of Waseca; Timothy (RuthAnn) Collins of Waseca; Thomas (Dina) Collins of Lancaster CA; and Christopher Collins of Burnsville MN; 13 grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren; 2 great-great grandchildren; sisters: Patricia Scaletta of Winnipeg, Canada, and Millie Szyszka of Shakopee MN; brother Gene (Sandy) Matz of Waseca; and many loved nieces and nephews and extended family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Joseph; sisters Mary Jean and John Somers, Andrea and James Olsen, and brother-in-law Joseph Scaletta.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 7, 2023 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Waseca with Fr. The Hoang officiating. Visitation will be held one hour before services with a public rosary beginning at 9:45 AM Saturday at the church. Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred and may be directed to the Sacred Heart Endowment Fund. Dennis-Steffel-Omtvedt Funeral and Cremation Service in Waseca is handling the arrangements.