JANESVILLE — Matthias "Pete" Adams (75) of Janesville, MN passed away Tuesday evening November 29, 2022, peacefully at Homestead Hospice House in Owatonna with his wife by his side.
Pete was born November 17, 1947, to Margaret (Denn) and Leon Adams in Mankato, MN. Pete graduated from Janesville High School in 1965. After graduating he continued to farm, including custom spraying and numerous different trucking jobs throughout his life, but always returning to farming.
In the summer of 1972 Pete met Susan Richman at Reeds Lake, and they were wed on February 9, 1974. Together they had 5 children and they built their life together on the family farm just outside of Janesville. Pete and Sue lived in Janesville for many years. Pete enjoyed his morning coffee in town with the guys for many years, and he never missed a family get-together. Pete was an avid golfer; he was part of the men's golf league in Janesville. In retirement, Pete and sue enjoyed their home on Reeds Lake and winters in Arizona where he enjoyed golfing, playing billiards with friends and was always available to lend a helping hand to his neighbors!
Pete always enjoyed stopping to visit with anyone he knew-and sometimes didn't know- and he could always find a connection or story to share! He could often be found back at the farm helping his son who took over the farming-helping with repairs, driving a tractor, or teaching the grandkids what needed to be done next. If he wasn't there, he was at one of his other 4 kids' houses helping with repairs, complete remodels, or just grilling out and having fun with the grandkids. He always had licorice in the house and enjoyed sneaking it to the grandkids even after their parents said no more. Pete will be remembered for his sense of humor, genuine kindness, willingness to help others, and his stories. He was a member of St. Ann Catholic Church in Janesville where he was active with the Knights of Columbus as an honorary member.
Pete is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Susan of Janesville; children: Joseph (Anika) of Janesville, Brady (Jenny) of Janesville, Daniel of Waseca, Sara (Tim Miller) of Janesville, and Todd of Waseca; grandchildren: Thomas and James Adams, Patrick, Charles, Anne, Nathaniel, and David Adams, Ethan and Alex Adams; siblings: Dianne
Galler of Janesville, Judy (Richard) Anderson of Stillwater, Richard (Luane) Adams of Janesville, John (Janet) Adams of Mankato, Paul (Vicki) Adams of Waseca and Kathy (Darrell) Danielson of Mankato; sisters-in-law: Judy Adams of Janesville, and Paula (Chris) Anderson; numerous nieces and nephews, other relatives and many friends.
Preceded in death by his parents; siblings: Dean (Ritva) Adams, Jerry (Karleene) Adams, David (Shelby) Adams, Robert Adams, Everett Adams; brother-in-law, Gordy Galler; sister-in-law, Linda Richman.
Visitation will be from 4:00-7:00 PM Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at the St. Ann Catholic Church in Janesville. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the service at the church on Thursday.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 AM Thursday, December 8, 2022 at St. Ann Catholic Church in Janesville with Fr. Brian Mulligan as celebrant. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.