Mary R. Decker

OWATONNA — Mary Ruth Decker, age 94, passed away on Friday, March 17 at Mala Strana in New Prague, MN.
She was born in Holland, MI on March 29, 1928 and graduated from Holland High School and Northwestern College in Minneapolis, MN with a Christian Education degree. She married Wilb Lemmen in 1950. They served with Continental Interior Missions in Lynn Lake, Manitoba, Canada until his death in 1958. She married Leon Decker in 1960 and served as a pastor's wife in Wisconsin, Indiana, Nebraska, and Minnesota. They retired to Waseca, MN in 1985.
She was a speaker at many Ladies' Retreats, sang in the Owatonna Golden Tones, directed church choirs and adored four-part harmony (especially men's quartets). She loved her flowers, words (especially adverbs), tea and toast, riding her bicycle, playing table games, vacations, baking, laughing, having family get-togethers and going to her church. She was joyful, resilient, larger than life, and everyone who knew her called her "unforgettable." More than anything, she was in love with Jesus, her Savior, and praised Him every day.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Leon Decker, daughter Karen Decker, and daughter-in-law Sharon Decker, as well as her parents, four brothers and two sisters.
She is survived by daughter Jan (Dick) Chromy, son Dave Decker, son Paul (Kyong) Decker, son Dan Decker, daughter Janelle (Dave) Koch, daughter Beth Ann (Roger) Schultz, daughter Nancy (Barry) Schmidt, sister-in-law Doreen (Gail) Harbers, 17 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 11:00 AM at Grace Baptist Church in Owatonna with visitation two hours prior. Pastor Matt Tolosa will officiate. Immediately following the service a lunch reception will be held in the church fellowship hall. A private interment will be held at Woodville Cemetery in Waseca.
