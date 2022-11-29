Marvin Kormann

WASECA — MARVIN DALE KORMANN, age 92, of Waseca, died on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at Colony Court in Waseca.
Born on August 12, 1930, in Medo Township, Blue Earth County, Minnesota to Roger and Verna (Anton) Kormann. Marvin grew up in Janesville for a short time before his family moved to Waseca where he received his education through 8th grade. In 1950, Marvin enlisted into the United States Navy until his honorable discharge in 1954. It was during his time in the Navy that Marvin met Ilene Hubble and together they were united in marriage on July 20, 1952, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Clara City. They began their married life in Maynard until 1955, when they made Waseca their home while raising their three children.
Marvin worked for 47 years as a truck driver. The first 20 years of his career he drove for Webb Oil before owning and operating Kormann Oil Company in Waseca in the mid 1970's. Later he drove truck for Bud Schmidt and lastly Supalla Trucking. Marvin enjoyed woodworking, remodeling, fishing, gardening and selling his produce at the local farmers market. Later in life he found enjoyment in knitting hats and scarves. He was a member of the Waseca American Legion and St. John Lutheran Church in Waseca.
Marvin is survived by his children: David (Veronica) Kormann, Cindy Fordham, and Carla (Mike) Pentico all of Waseca; grandchildren: Amber (Doug) Ballard, Aaren (Matt) Keilen, Ashley (Nate) Burns, and Alex (Jamie) Pentico; 9 great grandchildren; siblings: Willard (Irene) Kormann of New Ulm, Beverly (Marvin) Maass of Waseca, and Sharon (Cletus) Glynn of Blooming Prairie; nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Preceded in death by his parents; wife; grandson, Adam Fordham; sisters: Donna (Edgar) Paulson, and Lois (Leonard) Draheim.
Funeral Service will be 11:30 AM on Saturday, December 3, 2022, at St. John Lutheran Church in Waseca with Rev. John Oman, officiating. Burial will be in Woodville Cemetery in Waseca. Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service at the church on Saturday.
