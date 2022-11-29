Marvin Kormann

WASECA — MARVIN DALE KORMANN, age 92, of Waseca, died on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at Colony Court in Waseca.

Service information

Dec 3
Visitation
Saturday, December 3, 2022
10:30AM-11:30AM
Dec 3
Memorial Service
Saturday, December 3, 2022
11:30AM
