Mark Manthe

WASECA — MARK STEVEN MANTHE, age 74, of rural Waseca was called to his Heavenly home on September 9, 2022.
Mark was born on November 26, 1947, in Mankato to Elmer and Frieda (Precht) Manthe. He attended Waldorf-Pemberton High School where he graduated with the class of 1965. Following his education, Mark enlisted into the United States Air Force and honorably served his country from 1966-1970. During his time in the service Mark was stationed in England and South Carolina where he worked as an engine jet mechanic. On June 20, 1967, Mark married his high school sweetheart, Joan Roesler in Wells, Minnesota. Together they raised two children, Angela and Justin and made Waseca their lifelong home. In 1975, Mark began furthering his education at the University of Minnesota - Waseca Campus where he studied business.
Mark was a natural salesman working for Wick and Morton Buildings and eventually owning his own business Allied Overhead Doors, in Mankato. He worked various sales jobs, up until his "retirement". More than any other job, Mark was most proud of owning and operating Manthe Garage Doors alongside his son. Their work banter and inside jokes were legendary.
Mark had a love for his faith, family, and Chevy cars. Mark enjoyed working on projects, and spending time at the family cabin in Nisswa. Mark was known for his quick wit and dry sense of humor. He always had time for a joke, story, song or to make a new friend over a cold one. If you've met him once, you've known him for a lifetime. He will be missed as a loving husband, father, grandpa, friend, and businessman. He was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church where he served as a choir member and Trustee.
Mark is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Joan of Waseca; children: Angela (Todd) Andrist of Brainerd, and Justin (Cindy) Manthe of Waseca; grandchildren: Elizabeth, Alexander, Samuel, Michael (Katherine), Mark, and CJ; great grandchild, Adelyn; siblings: Maxine (Willis) Schoeb, David (Angie) Manthe, John (Ellen) Manthe, Duane (Marilyn) Manthe, Bruce (Laura) Manthe, Mona (Jack) Eustice, and Jane (Robert) Lau; brothers-in-law: Richard (Mary Moore) Roesler, and Alan (Susie) Roesler; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Preceded in death by his parents; Elmer Manthe and Frieda (Lloyd) Simon.
A Gathering of Family and Friends will be from 4:00PM - 7:00PM on Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at the State Street Chapel of Dennis-Steffel-Omtvedt Funeral Homes in Waseca. Visitation will continue for one hour prior to the service at the church on Wednesday.
Funeral Service will be 11:00 AM on Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Waseca with Rev. Bob Lund officiating. Interment will follow at Woodville Cemetery in Waseca.
