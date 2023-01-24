Marie Kapaun

JANESVILLE — MARIE THERESA KAPAUN, age 75, of Janesville died on Tuesday, January 24, 2023 at Whispering Creek in Janesville, surrounded by her family.

To send flowers to the family of Marie Kapaun, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Jan 26
Visitation
Thursday, January 26, 2023
4:00PM-8:00PM
Janesville Chapel
107 N. Skookum St.
Janesville, MN 56048
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Jan 27
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, January 27, 2023
10:30AM
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Mass of Christian Burial begins.
Jan 27
Visitation
Friday, January 27, 2023
9:30AM-10:30AM
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments