JANESVILLE — MARIE THERESA KAPAUN, age 75, of Janesville died on Tuesday, January 24, 2023 at Whispering Creek in Janesville, surrounded by her family.
To send flowers to the family of Marie Kapaun, please visit Tribute Store.
JANESVILLE — MARIE THERESA KAPAUN, age 75, of Janesville died on Tuesday, January 24, 2023 at Whispering Creek in Janesville, surrounded by her family.
Born on September 1, 1947, in Waseca to Raymond and Marion (Fogel) Vaughan. Marie was baptized as an infant and confirmed in her Catholic faith in her youth both at St. Ann Catholic Church in Janesville. She received her education at Janesville Public School where she graduated with the class of 1957. Marie was united in marriage to Jerome Kapaun on January 31, 1970 at St. Ann Catholic Church in Janesville. Together they made their home on the farm in rural Janesville, raising four children. Marie worked for Mischeks, the Janesville Argus and at State Farm in Janesville but most of her years were spent as a farm wife, mom and grandma.
Marie enjoyed visiting with family and friends, waiving hello, tending to her flowers and attending sporting events. She was an avid sports fan and especially enjoyed watching the Minnesota Twins and Vikings. She was a member of the Janesville Jaycees, Golden Bear Booster Club as well as Jack and Jill 4-H Club. Marie was a lifelong member of St. Ann Catholic Church in Janesville where she was active with the Mother Seton Funeral Unit.
Marie is survived by her husband of 53 years, Jerry; children: Lori (Keith) Morgan of Waseca and their children: Rebecca and Andrew; Corey (Sharlene) Kapaun of Mankato and their son, Ethan; Josie (Chris) Frank of Fairmont and their children: Wyatt and Emily; and Daniel (Kristin) Kapaun of Northfield and their daughters: Jenna and Bailey. She is also survived by her siblings: Helen (Tom) Tollefson and Lyle Vaughan both of Janesville; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Preceded in death by her parents; father-in-law and mother-in-law: John and Florence Kapaun; brother, Gary Vaughan; sisters-in-law: Judy Vaughan, Pam Vaughan, and Mary Ann Kapaun.
Visitation will be from 4:00 - 8:00 PM on Thursday, January 26, 2023 at the Janesville Chapel of Dennis-Steffel-Omtvedt Funeral and Cremation Service. Visitation will continue for one hour prior to the service at the church on Friday.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 AM on Friday, January 27, 2023 at St. Ann Catholic Church in Janesville. Interment will be in Cedar Hill Cemetery in Elysian.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.