Margie A. Graif

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
100.
* WHERE...Watonwan, Blue Earth, Waseca, Steele, Martin,
Faribault and Freeborn Counties.
* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
OWATONNA — Margie Graif of Owatonna died August 23, 2023, at Timberdale Trace in Owatonna, MN. Mass of Christian Burial is set for Monday, August 28, 2023, at 11:00 am at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Owatonna. A private family burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Waseca, MN. Friends and family may greet the family starting at 9:30 am on Monday at the church. A parish rosary will be recited at 9:00 am at the church.