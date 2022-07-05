Marcia A. Meiners

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 101 expected.
* WHERE...Blue Earth and Waseca Counties.
* WHEN...From noon today to 8 PM CDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
OWATONNA — Marcia Ann Meiners, 71, of Owatonna, died Sunday, July 3, 2022 at Homestead Hospice House in Owatonna.
She was born May 23, 1951 in Waseca, Minnesota the daughter of Irvin and Lorraine (Werdin) Miller. She graduated from Waseca High School in 1969 and continued her education at Rochester Community College and Winona State where she earned her teaching degree.
On September 29, 1979, she married Gordon Meiners at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Waseca. The couple lived in Austin, Litchfield and Owatonna.
Marcia has worked in education all her career beginning at a Montessori school in St. Louis Park. Most of her teaching career has been in Owatonna where she was involved with the Head Start, an aide at Wilson School, Advocates for Developmental Disabilities, and nursery school at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church for over 25 years. She retired in 2019.
Marcia enjoyed spending time with her family, was a fan of all Minnesota sports including Bulldogs, Gophers, Twins and Vikings, enjoyed crafting, gardening, making holiday cookies and caramels (her caramels were well known) and balancing time with her grandsons, Isaac and Abram.
She is survived by her husband, Gordon Meiners of Owatonna; son, Jonathan (Nancy) Meiners of West Des Moines; grandchildren, Isaac and Abram of West Des Moines; siblings, Linda (David) Holtz of Waseca and Craig (Kathy) Miller of New Brighton and brothers-in-law, Gary (Anna) Meiners of Caledonia and Gerry (Ann) Meiners of Urbandale, IA and other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Irvin and Lorraine Miller;
A memorial service will be held July 9, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church with The Reverend Greg Schlicker officiating. Visitation will be at the church two hours prior to the service. Private inurnment will be in the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery at Preston.
Memorials are preferred to Good Shepherd Lutheran Pre-School (scholarship fund).
To plant a tree in memory of Marcia Meiners as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
