SIOUX FALLS — Lyle Schlaak, 71, Sioux Falls, SD, formerly New Richland, MN, passed away on September 27, 2022, at Avera McKennan Hospital, following a car accident.
Visitation with family will be 2-4pm, Sunday, October 2, 2022, with a time of sharing at 4pm, at Heartland Funeral Home. Funeral Services will begin at 11:00am, Monday, October 3, 2022, at the Brandon Valley Assembly of God, with visitation beginning at 10am. Burial will follow at St. Peter Cemetery in New Richland, MN, at 4:15pm. A live stream link for the service is https://brandonvalley.online.church/
Lyle is survived by his wife, Diane; four children; eighteen grandchildren, Elisabeth (Taylor Gould), Jacob, Christian, Hudson, Hannah, Rockford, Victoria, Keira, Emma, Mercedes, Abraham, Benjamin, Caleb, Gracie, Micah, Reuben, Lincoln, and Gretchen; and one great-granddaughter, Makiah; several nieces, nephews, and cousins; and siblings-in-law, Carol Schlaak, Eleanor Schlaak, Daryl and Carol Kohloff, Gary and Kay Gottschalk, and Ron Gottschalk.
Lyle was preceded in death by his parents; and his siblings, Harlan, Kenneth, and Judy Leyk; brother-in-law, Kenneth Leyk; and sister-in-law, Joyce Wondra.
