Lowell Root

WASECA — LOWELL PATRICK ROOT, age 92 of Waseca passed away on February 3, 2023 at Whisper Creek Nursing Home in Janesville. Born on March 17, 1930 in Waseca County, Minnesota, he was the son of Enoch and Irene (O'Riley) Root. He attended school in Waseca County. Lowell married Beverly Mittelsteadt on June 26, 1951 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Waseca. He served as a Corporal in the Army, 2nd Armor Division, during the Korean War, 1953-1955. He worked for Herters and E.F. Johnson Company, Waseca; AB Systems Construction, Rochester; and was a custodian and did maintenance at the Waseca Public School for 25 years.
He enjoyed playing cards with his family, dancing, riding Herters snowmobiles, driving his horse and buggy in a parade, marching with the VFW drill squad, and VFW Honor Guard at military funerals for 65 years. Lowell enjoyed celebrating his birthday on St. Patrick's Day and he proudly shared this same birthday with his grandmother Lillian O'Riley. He was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Waseca VFW, Waseca American Legion, and the Waseca Eagle's Club.
Lowell is survived by four children, Brad (Sherry) Root, Brenda (Jim) Byron, Brian Root (fiancé Rose Kaiser), and Blaine Root, all from Waseca; nine grandchildren; and eight great grandchildren. He is also survived by siblings, Leona Wenzel, Lester (Minnie) Root, Leland Root, and Lyle (Sharon) Root all of Waseca. Lowell was preceded in death by his parents; his wife Beverly in August 2003; an infant great grandson Isaac Flintrop; one sister, Leta Clemons; and one brother, Lyndel Root.
Visitation will be from 4:00 - 7:00 PM on Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at the Third Street Chapel of Dennis-Steffel-Omtvedt Funeral and Cremation Service in Waseca. Visitation will continue for one hour prior to the service at the church on Thursday.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 AM on Thursday, February 9, 2023 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Waseca. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Waseca.