Lowell Root

WASECA — LOWELL PATRICK ROOT, age 92 of Waseca passed away on February 3, 2023 at Whisper Creek Nursing Home in Janesville. Born on March 17, 1930 in Waseca County, Minnesota, he was the son of Enoch and Irene (O'Riley) Root. He attended school in Waseca County. Lowell married Beverly Mittelsteadt on June 26, 1951 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Waseca. He served as a Corporal in the Army, 2nd Armor Division, during the Korean War, 1953-1955. He worked for Herters and E.F. Johnson Company, Waseca; AB Systems Construction, Rochester; and was a custodian and did maintenance at the Waseca Public School for 25 years.

Service information

Feb 8
Visitation
Wednesday, February 8, 2023
4:00PM-7:00PM
Third Street Chapel
109 3rd Street NE
Waseca, MN 56093
Feb 9
Visitation
Thursday, February 9, 2023
9:00AM-10:00AM
Feb 9
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, February 9, 2023
10:00AM
