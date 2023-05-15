WASECA, MINNESOTA — LOWELL JENNINGS WADD, age 97, of Waseca died on Friday, May 12, 2023 at Foxdale Memory Care in Waseca.
Born on October 21, 1925, in Waseca, he was the son of Oscar and Anna (Engebretson) Wadd. He attended Waseca Central High School, graduating with the class of 1943. Following his education, Lowell enlisted in the US Navy where he attended Great Lakes Naval Academy before being deployed to Yokosuka Japan. On April 16, 1955, Lowell was united in marriage to Janice Geyer at Trinity Lutheran Church in Waterville. They began their married life in Mankato for a couple of years where Lowell worked for Brown and Legal Construction Company. In 1958, Lowell and Janice made their home in Waseca while raising two sons.
Lowell worked various jobs throughout his life, most notably with Atlas Construction in French Morocco, Leon Joyce in Rochester, SMC in Mankato and the Waseca County Highway Department prior to his retirement. He was a member at North Waseca Lutheran Church, VFW Post 1642, the American Legion Post 228 and IOUE Local 49 where he was recently recognized with his 60 year membership pin. He cherished the time he spent with his wife, children, and grandchildren. He will be dearly missed.
Lowell is survived by his sons, Curtis (Lisa) of Madison Lake and Craig (June) of Mesa, AZ; grandsons, Caleb Wadd and Isaac Wadd; other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Janice; parents, Oscar and Anna; and brothers, Edgar and Marvin.
Funeral Service will be 11:00 AM on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at North Waseca Lutheran Church in rural Waseca with Rev. Sarah Krolak officiating. The visitation will be for one hour prior to the service at the church on Saturday.
Private family interment will take place on Monday at North Waseca Lutheran Cemetery.
