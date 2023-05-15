WASECA, MINNESOTA — LOWELL JENNINGS WADD, age 97, of Waseca died on Friday, May 12, 2023 at Foxdale Memory Care in Waseca.

To send flowers to the family of Lowell Wadd, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

May 20
Visitation
Saturday, May 20, 2023
10:00AM-11:00AM
North Waseca Lutheran Cemetery
40430 120th St,
Waseca, MN 56093
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
May 20
Funeral Service
Saturday, May 20, 2023
11:00AM
North Waseca Lutheran Cemetery
40430 120th St,
Waseca, MN 56093
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins.

Recommended for you

Load comments