Lorraine Swenson

WASECA — LORRAINE MARGARET SWENSON, age 101, formerly of Waseca, died on Saturday, July 9, 2022 at Gundersen Health in La Crosse, WI.
Born on October 21, 1920, in Waterville to William and Louise (Roskos) Quast. She attended Waterville Public School, graduating with the class of 1939. On June 20, 1944, Lorraine was united in marriage to Harold Swenson at the EUB Church in Waterville. Together they made their home in Waseca County while raising their four daughters. Lorraine and Harold shared 62 years of marriage before Harold passed away on March 11, 2007. Lorraine worked for Herters and for Mid-State Mutual Insurance Company. She enjoyed gardening, baking, cooking, playing cards, and traveling in her later years. She was a member of the Degree of Honor and Waseca County Home Extension Club. Lorraine had a strong faith and was a member of Vista Lutheran Church where she was active with the Dorcas Society.
Lorraine is survived by her daughters: Mary (James) Hendrickson of Viroqua, WI, Sherry (Chip) Swenson of Rochester and Karie (Gene) Swenson Ward of Avon; grandchildren: Jamie (Christine) Hendrickson, Brie (Quinn) Swenson Arnold, and Adam (Abbe) Swenson; great grandchildren: Liv and Elin Hendrickson, Ingri Hendrickson, and Nicholas and Nathan Arnold; son-in-law: David Mollert; granddaughter-in-law: Erin Swiggum; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Preceded in death by her parents; husband; daughter, Terri Mollert; grandson: Kristofer Hendrickson; siblings: Lorretta Mertins and Rod Quast.
Funeral Service will be 2:00 PM on Saturday, July 16, 2022, at Vista Lutheran Church. Interment will be in the church cemetery. Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service at the church on Saturday.
Data included is taken from the Minnesota Department of Health Daily reports. Because all data is preliminary, the change in number of cumulative positive cases and deaths from one day to the next may not equal the newly reported cases or deaths.