...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Heat index values 98 to 102 expected today, lows in the
mid 70s tonight, and hot again on Tuesday.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central and south central
Minnesota.
* WHEN...From noon today to 6 PM CDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
WATERVILLE, MN — LORETTA ANN SCHWARTZ, age 93 of Waterville, died at her home on the afternoon of Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Visitation for Loretta will be held from 2-5PM on Sunday, July 24, 2022, at the Waterville Chapel of Dennis-Steffel-Omtvedt Funeral Homes and Crematory and will continue for one hour before the service at the church on Monday.
Funeral Services will be held at 10:30AM on Monday, July 25, 2022, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Waterville, with Father John Powers officiating. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Waterville.
