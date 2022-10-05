JANESVILLE — LOIS DELORES GOSSMAN, age 93, of rural Janesville, died on Monday, October 3, 2022, at Whispering Creek in Janesville where she was receiving rehabilitation therapy for a planned return home after developing heart trouble in midsummer.
Lois is survived by her children: Sue (Jerry) Schoenfeld of Waseca, Dan Gossman of rural Janesville, Tim (Susan) Gossman of rural Chatfield, and Scott of rural Janesville; grandchildren: Sue's children: Dacia (Richard) Hinkhouse, Jay Schoenfeld; Dan's children: Shannon (Steven) Prostrollo, Megan (Joel Nundahl) Gossman, Benjamin Gossman; Tim's children: Sophia (Martin) Walsh and Sarah (Samuel) Cotton; 13 great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Preceded in death by her parents; husband; siblings: Clifford Gottschalk, Edna (Herbert) Minkel, Irma (Carl) Benson, Herbert (Betty) Gottschalk, and Loren (Gloria) Gottschalk; brother-in-law: Elmer (Marge) Gossman; sisters-in-law: Rosie Gossman and Ruth (Bert) Groeneveld; and a stillborn baby boy.
Visitation will be from 5:00 - 7:00 PM on Monday, October 10, 2022, with a Vigil Prayer Service at 6:45 PM and Rosary recited at 7:00 PM all at the Janesville Chapel of Dennis-Steffel-Omtvedt Funeral and Cremation Service. Visitation will continue for one hour prior to the service at the church on Tuesday.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 AM on Tuesday, October 11, 2022 at St. Ann Catholic Church in Janesville with Fr. Brian Mulligan as Celebrant. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
