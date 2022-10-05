JANESVILLE — LOIS DELORES GOSSMAN, age 93, of rural Janesville, died on Monday, October 3, 2022, at Whispering Creek in Janesville where she was receiving rehabilitation therapy for a planned return home after developing heart trouble in midsummer.

Service information

Oct 10
Visitation
Monday, October 10, 2022
5:00PM-7:00PM
Janesville Chapel
107 N. Skookum St.
Janesville, MN 56048
Oct 10
Rosary
Monday, October 10, 2022
7:00PM
Janesville Chapel
107 N. Skookum St.
Janesville, MN 56048
Oct 10
Prayer Service
Monday, October 10, 2022
6:45PM
Janesville Chapel
107 N. Skookum St.
Janesville, MN 56048
Oct 11
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, October 11, 2022
10:00AM
Oct 11
Visitation
Tuesday, October 11, 2022
9:00AM-10:00AM
