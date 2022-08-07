Lillie Oeltjenbruns

LITCHFIELD, MINNESOTA — Lillie Mae Oeltjenbruns, age 90, of Litchfield, died on August 4, 2022, in Shakopee, MN. A memorial service will be held at First Lutheran Church in Litchfield on Saturday, August 13, 2022, at 11:00 AM. A visitation will be held Friday, August 12, 2022, from 4:00 to 7:00 PM at Johnson-Hagglund Funeral and Cremation Service in Litchfield and one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will be at Ripley Cemetery in Litchfield.The service will be livestreamed at www.johnsonhagglund.com.

To send flowers to the family of Lillie Oeltjenbruns, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Aug 13
Memorial Service
Saturday, August 13, 2022
11:00AM
First Lutheran Church
703 S Sibley Ave.
Litchfield, Minnesota 55355
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Memorial Service begins.
Aug 12
Visitation
Friday, August 12, 2022
4:00PM-7:00PM
Johnson-Hagglund Funeral & Cremation Service
125 South Armstrong Ave.
Litchfield, MN 55355
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.

Recommended for you

Load comments