ST. PETER — Kenneth Emil Polzin died suddenly at the age of 96 on Sat., Oct. 15th, 2022 at St. Peter Riverview Hospital in the company of family.
There will be a visitation starting at 10am followed by a funeral service at 11am Sat., Nov. 19th, 2022 at Our Savior's Lutheran Church, 1103 N. Broad St., Mankato, with a meal to follow. Graveside committal of Kenny's ashes will take place at 2:45pm at Mount Olivet Cemetery, Mankato. Memorials can be made to the ECHO Food Shelf and St. Peter Area Food Shelf.
Ken was born Dec. 18th, 1925 in Rochester, MN, to Christoph Fredrich Polzin and Ida Warber, who lived in nearby St. Charles, MN. He was their only child. They moved to Waseca, MN, when Ken was in the ninth grade. While at Waseca HS Ken became an avid trumpet player and was on the gymnastics team.
He enlisted in the Army Air Corps at age 18 in 1944 and became a navigator on B-29 bombers. While he was in the service, his mother died of breast cancer and he was given compassionate leave to attend her funeral. Ken was two weeks from being shipped to the far east to begin bombing missions when the war ended. In the Air Corps he was exposed to followers of many denominations and faiths and became more ecumenical and inclusive in his faith. He briefly enrolled at the University of MN studying pre-med, then joined his father Chris who had been a railroad engineer on the Chicago & North Western for years. Kenny fired (coal-shoveled) steam locomotives, then made the switch to diesel locomotives. As low seniority engineer, he often had to "dead head", riding in the cab of a freight train to Sleepy Eye or Tracy, MN, where he ran switch engines, rearranging train cars in the local railyards. He was a local officer for the union of engineers and firemen.
He met Ramona Sander at camp Emmaus, a Lutheran church camp, where he and friends, Mel Schatzke, Harold Schroeder, and Lawrence Mittlestadt, all from Waseca, MN, entertained campers with quartet harmonies. He was able to get Ramona's address from another Arlington camper and began writing letters, then dating. After marrying, June 24th, 1951, they settled in Waseca and had four children: Jeff, Dan, Susan, Jim. The family moved to Mankato in 1960 to minimize commuting and allow for Ken's coursework at Mankato State. Their fifth child, Beth, was born there.
After completing his math major, economics minor, Ken joined the department of institutional research at Mankato State, helping track and predict college enrollments, teacher evaluations by students, and other vital statistics. He retired from Mankato State at age 68.
In 2015, Ramona and Ken moved from their home of 55 years in Mankato to Ecumen Prairie Hill assisted living in St. Peter, MN. There Ken was Ramona's primary caregiver until she passed in Sept. 2016. Since then Kenny continued welcoming new residents at Prairie Hill and frequently shared news articles and books of special interest with the staff, whose work he greatly appreciated.
He is survived by his five children: Jeff (Sue), Dan (Ceceli), Susan (Pastor Mark Rosenau), Jim (Lisa), Beth (Gary). Also twelve grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Ken and Ramona were members of Our Savior's since 1960. All five children were confirmed there and three were married there. Ken and Ramona served on several boards and guilds, taught Sunday school and small Bible classes and, along with their children, sang in church choirs. Ken, inspired by the words of Henry James, felt that the essence of Christ's directions for us and those of many of the world's faiths could be summarized in these three teachings: Be Kind, Be Kind, Be Kind.