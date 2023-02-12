WASECA, MINNESOTA — KEITH C. SMITH, our beloved husband, father, grandpa, papa, and big papa
To plant a tree in memory of Keith Smith as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
WASECA, MINNESOTA — KEITH C. SMITH, our beloved husband, father, grandpa, papa, and big papa
passed away February 10, 2023, the same way he lived his life, with quiet, gentle dignity. He was born in Canton, Kansas to William and Emma (Linsenmayer) Smith on January 15, 1928. He grew up on the family farm, the youngest of 6 children.
In 1946 Keith joined the Navy, serving on the USS Orion, a submarine tender. With the assistance of the GI Bill, he was the first of his family to attend and graduate from college. Keith was proud to receive a degree in electrical engineering from the University of Kansas. "Rock Chalk, Jayhawk!" He began his business career with Westinghouse, in Sharon, PA. It was here that he met his wife and life partner, Wilda Heasley. His business pursuits took them on many adventures, where they made many lifelong friends. Keith and Wilda moved to Wausau, WI in the early 60's, where Keith worked for Marathon Electric. The next stop was Naperville, IL, where he was employed by Motorola. In 1990, he retired from EF Johnson, Waseca.
All of Keith's hard work made it possible to create wonderful memories for his children. As a family of four, Keith, Wilda, Doug and Alison took many vacations all over the US. They traveled to Pikes Peak, Dauphin Island, Jersey Beach, Williamsburg, Sanibel Island, Disneyland, in addition to yearly visits to family in Kansas and Pennsylvania.
During his retirement, Keith enjoyed visiting his four grandchildren and every winter he and Wilda headed to the warmth of Venice, FL. It was here that they reconnected with many lifelong friends.
In his leisure time Keith enjoyed singing and playing his banjo or bass ukulele, fishing, golfing, and giving of his time. He was an active member of the service organization, Lions Club. He was a member of Faith United Methodist Church.
Keith was devoted to his family and they will miss his love, guidance and sense of humor. He is survived by his wife, Wilda; children: Doug (Betsy) of Columbia, SC, and Alison Stoltenberg (Dave) of Oregon,WI; grandchildren: Kim Smith Heller (Jeremy), Brian Smith, Erin Smith Seel (Alex), and Brenna Stoltenberg (Peter Fox); great-grandchildren: Brooklyn and Madison Heller, and Jonah Seel.
One of Keith's last bits of advice that he offered was, "Do what you need to do, the best you can."
The family would like to thank the Waseca Area Caregiver Services and Foxdale Senior Living for the care and love that they gave to Keith. A memorial service will be decided upon at a later date. Memorials can be given to Faith United Methodist Church or Waseca Area Caregiver Services.
Dennis-Steffel-Omtvedt Funeral and Cremation Service are handling the arrangements.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.