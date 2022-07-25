EVANS, COLORADO — Karen Elizabeth Anderson, age 48, of Evans, Colorado passed away at her home in the early morning of July 15, 2022.
Karen was born in New Prague, Minnesota on July 24, 1973, to Spencer S. Anderson Sr. and Karen A. (Brezina) Anderson. Throughout her childhood she lived in Le Center, Prior Lake & Waterville, Minnesota. A 6-month period in Red Lodge, Montana and back to Minnesota in Waseca. She then moved to Pierce, Greeley, and most currently in Evans, Colorado.
Karen attended Waseca Public Schools, graduating with the class of 1991. While in school, Karen was active in girl scouts, choir, YSL (Youth Service Leadership), gymnastics, Spanish club, and the girls swimming and diving team. After high school, she continued her education at the University of Minnesota, Mankato graduating in March 1996 with a Bachelor of Science, Psychology with special emphasis in Early Childhood Special Education.
Karen has worked multiple jobs in her area of study, starting at Elm Homes in Waseca, Minnesota, The Wilson Center in Faribault, Minnesota, Cathedral Home For Children in Laramie, Wyoming, Jacob Family Services in Greeley, Colorado, North Range Behavioral Health in Greeley, Colorado and Envision in Evans, Colorado and then a homemaker after becoming a mother.
Karen loved nature and being outdoors, she loved taking pictures, writing poetry and she was a very gifted drawer. Karen loved to help people in need and did so with open arms. She also loved animals, especially cats. She loved to cook for her son Silas! Karen is an active member of The Town Church of Greeley, Colorado. She would also love to come home to Minnesota to visit with family and friends.
Karen is survived by both her parents, Spencer S. Anderson Sr. and Karen A. (Brezina) Anderson of Waseca, Minnesota, her son Silas S. Anderson of Evans, Colorado, a brother Spencer S. Anderson Jr. of Mankato, Minnesota, a sister Evelyn (Evie) M. (Anderson) Barnes and Joseph H. Barnes of Waseca, Minnesota, nephews Angel Fernandez of Colbert, Georgia, Dyllan Ward, Hunter Barnes, Andrew Barnes of Waseca, Minnesota, Parker Anderson of Minneapolis, Minnesota, a niece Chloe Barnes (James Dempski) of Waseca, Minnesota, grand nephew Alfred Dempski of Waseca, Minnesota, grand niece Zoey Dempski of Waseca, Minnesota and her special friend Johnny "Mac" McDonough of Evans, Colorado.
Karen is preceded in death by both sets of grandparents, her unborn daughter Gracie May, many aunts and uncles, and very special friends Vicki and Austin of Evans, Colorado.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
