Judith Remington

JANESVILLE — JUDITH JANE REMINGTON, age 73, of rural Janesville, died on Friday, January 13, 2023, at the Homestead Hospice House in Owatonna.

Service information

Jan 21
Gathering of Family and Friends
Saturday, January 21, 2023
1:00PM-4:00PM
Janesville Chapel
107 N. Skookum St.
Janesville, MN 56048
