JANESVILLE — JUDITH JANE REMINGTON, age 73, of rural Janesville, died on Friday, January 13, 2023, at the Homestead Hospice House in Owatonna.
To send flowers to the family of Judith Remington, please visit Tribute Store.
JANESVILLE — JUDITH JANE REMINGTON, age 73, of rural Janesville, died on Friday, January 13, 2023, at the Homestead Hospice House in Owatonna.
Born on August 18, 1949, in Mankato, to John and Helen (Leggett) Howieson. Judy received her education at Claremont Public Schools, graduating with the class of 1967. On June 11, 1976, Judy was united in marriage to Harlan Douglas Remington at the Congregational Church in Pemberton. Together they raised three children while making their home on the farm in rural Janesville.
Judy began her time working for Hallmark in Waseca as a part-time employee. She was later promoted to manager of the Hallmark store in Mankato and later was added the role of supervisor of not only the Mankato store but also the Hallmarks in Burnsville, Northfield and Waseca. She also worked for several years at St. Clair State Bank. While working these various part-time jobs Judy most enjoyed her job as a farm wife, working alongside her husband, especially running the combine. She enjoyed quilting and gardening. Judy was a member of the Janesville United Methodist Church.
Judy is survived by her husband of 46 years, Harlan; children: Bradley (Amy) Remington of Jordan, Rex (Katie) Remington of Lincoln, NE, and Lisa (Shane) Anderson of Luck, WI; grandchildren: Samantha and Brian Remington; Cooper Remington; and Kyrie King, Wyatt King, and Soraya Anderson; siblings: Ruth Murray of Claremont, Paul Howieson of Owatonna, Shirley (Gene) Nelsen of St. Peter, and Larry (Christie) Howieson of Crystal; sisters-in-law: Marilyn Howieson of Des Moines, IA and Barb Howieson of Eden Prairie; brother-in-law, Jim Boeke of Denham Springs, LA; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Preceded in death by her parents; brothers: Jim, Bill, Andy, John, Chuck, Ronnie, and David Howieson; sisters: Grace Boeke and Karen Owen.
A gathering of family and friends will be from 1:00 - 4:00 PM on Saturday, January 21, 2023, at the Janesville Chapel of Dennis-Steffel-Omtvedt Funeral and Cremation Service. Interment will take place in the spring at Hillside Cemetery in Claremont.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.