Joshua Peterson

WASECA — Joshua Jin Soo Peterson, age 45, of Waseca MN, went to be with his Savior on August 2nd, 2022. He passed away at his ICAN group home in Waseca from thymus cancer.
Visitation was August 9, 2022 from 12:00 pm to 1:00 pm at the New Hope Lutheran Church, Comfrey.
Service was held at the New Hope Lutheran Church, Comfrey, on August 9, 2022 at 1:00 pm.
The clergy was Pastor Julie Smith. Interment at the New Hope Faith Lutheran Cemetery in Comfrey, Minnesota.
Arrangements are with the Sturm Funeral Home in Springfield, Minnesota. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.sturmfh.com.
Joshua was born on October 24th, 1976 in Seoul, South Korea. His birth name was Jin Soo Chung. Josh arrived in the United States to Irving and Zella Peterson on January 17th, 1977. He was baptized at United Lutheran Church in Frost, MN. He lived in Frost until age 9 on the Peterson family farm. The family then moved to Comfrey, MN and he was confirmed there at Salem Lutheran Church. At age 16, another move was made to Blooming Prairie, MN where he graduated high school in 1995. Josh enjoyed fishing, playing basketball, rollerblading, going to movies, food, and hanging out with friends and family. He especially enjoyed being uncle to his ten nieces and nephews. Josh also liked watching sports, and his favorite teams were UNC, Timberwolves and the Bengals. On March 15th, 2008, Josh was married to Vida Hierlmaier in New Richland, MN. They enjoyed one year of marriage before his accident in April 2009 that resulted in a traumatic brain injury. Contrary to expectations, he miraculously survived and continued to improve throughout the years. He eventually moved to Waseca into a group home managed by ICAN. He thrived on the activities and social functions provided by the ICAN community. Some of his highlights included the Special Olympics, talent shows, and finding dates. He even titled himself the "Asian Persuasion" for the local paper. When Josh wasn't entertaining a room full of people with his silly antics and smart remarks, he could be found with his iPod in hand listening to music and singing along.
Josh leaves behind his three sisters, Andrea (Troy) Toll of Comfrey, Jana (Jared) Anderson of Willmar, Megan (Gabe) Hirsch of Comfrey; brother-in-law, Matt Nase of Lake Crystal; ten nieces and nephews, Lexi, Jordan, Ashton, and Elliana Toll, Olivia, Nolan and Evan Nase, and Eli, Miles, and Collin Hirsch; aunts and uncles, Muriel (Darrel) Klenz of Fairmont, Alice Peterson of Evans, GA, Frances Vivant of McGrath, Julie Weiss of Hampton, Gene (Roberta) Vivant of Inver Grove Heights, Ronald (Linda) Vivant of Hampton, Fred (Colleen) Vivant of Northfield; and 27 cousins.
He is preceded in death by his mother Zella Peterson, father Irving Peterson, sister Alisa Nase, grandparents Godwin and Mabel Peterson, and Fred and Iwylla Vivant, aunt Vivian Jelle, uncles Gordon Peterson, Lloyd Vivant, Ron Weiss, and cousins infant Jelle, Elizabeth Weiss, and Andrew Weiss.
To send flowers to the family of Joshua Peterson, please visit Tribute Store.
Data included is taken from the Minnesota Department of Health Daily reports. Because all data is preliminary, the change in number of cumulative positive cases and deaths from one day to the next may not equal the newly reported cases or deaths.