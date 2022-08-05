Joshua Peterson

WASECA — Joshua Jin Soo Peterson, age 45, of Waseca MN, went to be with his Savior on August 2nd, 2022. He passed away at his ICAN group home in Waseca from thymus cancer.

Service information

Aug 9
Service Information
Tuesday, August 9, 2022
1:00PM
New Hope Lutheran Church, Comfrey
204 Court St. S.
Comfrey, MN 56019
Aug 9
Visitation 1
Tuesday, August 9, 2022
12:00PM-1:00PM
New Hope Lutheran Church, Comfrey
204 Court St. S.
Comfrey, MN 56019
