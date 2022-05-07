Joseph "Joe" Miller

...ELEVATED FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS TODAY...
A dry airmass overhead and increasing wind speeds today will lead
to elevated fire weather conditions. The lowest humidity levels
will occur across western Wisconsin where values could average
around 20 percent this afternoon. Humidity levels are expected to
average between 25 to 35 percent across central and southern
Minnesota.
Wind speeds will increase significantly by the late morning, and
into the afternoon. Sustained winds of 20 to 35 mph will occur
across western Minnesota, with winds of 15 to 20 mph across
eastern Minnesota and western Wisconsin. However, occasional gusts
in the 30 to 40 mph range is likely over western Minnesota, and
around 20 to 30 mph over eastern Minnesota, and western Wisconsin.
WASECA — JOSEPH ROGER MILLER, age 63 of Waseca passed away from leukemia at his home on Friday, May 6, 2022 surrounded by his family.
Born at the Waseca Memorial Hospital on November 7, 1958, Joe was the son of Roger and Rochelle (Coon) Miller. He graduated from Waseca High School in 1978. On September 19, 1981 he was united in marriage to Rita Peterson. Joe worked at Design Homes, MN Valley Action Council, and Corchran's until 1988 when he started his own successful drywall business - Miller Drywall. Joe enjoyed playing cards and cribbage, fishing-especially with his granddaughter Ava, hunting, watching westerns, going to the cabin, and cooking. He loved to spoil his granddaughters with candy whenever they would come over.
He is survived by his wife, Rita of Waseca; son, Benjamin (Anne) Miller of Mankato; daughter, Ali (Josh) Weber of Waconia; and two granddaughters, Ava and Emma Weber. He is also survived by his parents, Roger and Rochelle Miller; brother, Michael (Michele) Miller; sister, Bridget (Tim) Stoner; brothers-in-law, Paul (Denise) Peterson and Michael Peterson; sisters-in-law, Sharon Peterson and Connie (Neil) Krohse; nephews, Jacob Miller, Mathias Miller, Josh Miller, Sean Krohse, Matt Krohse, Derek Peterson, Darren Peterson, Christopher McGuiggan, and Patrick McGuiggan; nieces, Sarah Miller, Samantha Stoner, Lindsey Stoner, and Gina Stoner. Joe was preceded in death by his grandparents, Tom and Ellen Coon, Albert and Grace Miller; father and mother-in-law, Stewart and Eileen Peterson; sister, Connie McGuiggan; and niece Katy Miller.
Visitation will be held on Monday, May 9, 2022 from 4-7 PM at the Third Street Chapel of Dennis Funeral & Cremation Services in Waseca and continue on Tuesday, one hour before services at the church.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 1:30 PM at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with Fr. The Hoang officiating. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Waseca.
Memorial gifts are preferred and may be directed to Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Andreas Cancer Center-Mayo Clinic Health System, Mayo Clinic Hospice East Team, or the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.