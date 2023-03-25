JANESVILLE, MINNESOTA — JEFFREY FRANCIS HAGEN, age 70 of Janesville, Minnesota, died Friday, March 24, 2023, at his home with his loving wife by his side.
Jeff was born September 15, 1952 in Chicago, Illinois, a son of James Hagen and the late Marion (Rogers) Hagen. On June 18, 1993, he married Marjorie (Compart-Zuehlke) at Trinity Lutheran Church in Janesville, MN, who survives at home. Growing up as a kid in Chicago, Jeff delivered milk door to door for his dad's milk company. He graduated from Hillcrest High School, Class of 1972. In 1981, he moved from Chicago to Minnesota. During his working years he worked in autobody repair for Jerry's Auto Body Shop in Mankato, MN, and Mike's Countryside Auto Body Repair in St. Peter, Minnesota, before opening Jeff's Auto Body Repair in Janesville, in 1988. Jeff had a love for repairing cars, fishing, and riding motorcycles. He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Janesville, MN, and he will be dearly missed by all who loved him.
In addition to his father and wife. Jeff is survived by one son, Christopher (Tiffany) Hagen, of Cleveland, Minnesota; one step-son, Keith Zuehlke of Severn, Maryland; two grandchildren, Kaiser and Charlotte; three siblings, Jameson (Donita) Hagen of Janesville, MN, Janine (Mark) Allison of Steger, Illinois and Joanne Parmley of Fort Wayne, Indiana; former first wife Wendy Willson-Dobie of St. Peter, MN, whom he married in January of 1976; He is preceded in death by his mother and one brother Joel Hagen.
In Honoring Jeff's wishes, he will be cremated. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Dennis-Steffel-Omtvedt Funeral and Cremation Service in Janesville is handling the arrangements.